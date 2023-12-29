In pictures: Eugenie Bouchard goes bowling with grandmother and her friends, “crushes them all”

Eugenie Bouchard recently took her grandmother and her grandmother's friends out bowling.

The 29-year-old took to Instagram to share some snapshots from the outing. In one photo, the tennis star and her her grandmother are posing in front of the bowling lanes.

"Went bowling with grandma and her friends" wrote Bouchard.

In another photo, the Canadian shared the scoreboard from the bowling session, with Bouchard claiming that she won by a large margin.

"...crushed them all," she wrote.

Bouchard was named in the contingent representing Team Canada at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup. Other members included Leylah Fernandez, Gabriela Dabrowski, Rebecca Marino, and Marina Stakusic. They defeated Italy in the final to lift the trophy.

On their way to the final, Canada defeated Belgium in the qualifying round back in April. In the Finals, they then went on to defeat Spain and Poland in the group stage. They faced the Czech Republic in the semifinals, defeating them 2-1. Bouchard played two doubles matches against Spain and Poland and won both.

Eugenie Bouchard's underwhelming 2023

Eugenie Bouchard at the Mutua Madrid Open

Bouchard started the 2023 season at the ASB Classic, where she retired in the second qualifying match due to food poisoning. At the Australian Open, she lost in the qualifying match against American Ashlyn Krueger. At the Bogota Open, the Canadian made it to the second round but lost to Kamilla Rakhimova.

At an ITF tournament in Portugal, Bouchard again lost in the second round to Danka Kovinic. At the Madrid Open, she won three matches on the trot - two qualifying matches and a first round match - but fell in 18th seed Martina Trevisan in the second-round. The Candian could not keep up the momentum and fell in the first qualifying match at the Italian Open.

At the WTA 125 tournament in Florence Italy, she reached the quarterfinals but gave a walkover due to injury. The former World No. 5 lost in qualifying matches at the Berlin Open, Wimbledon Championships, Canadian Open, and US Open. She reached the second round at the Guadalajara Open but lost to Veronika Kudermetova.

Bouchard won her last and only WTA title at the Nurnberg Open in 2014. That year, she managed to reach the semifinal at the Australian Open and the French Open, final at Wimbledon, and fourth round at the US Open. Since 2014, the 29-year-old has reached the fourth round in a Grand Slam on just one occasion at the 2015 US Open.

Bouchard has remained out of form since then. Her ranking has also taken a dip. The once-ranked World No. 5 is now ranked World No. 277.