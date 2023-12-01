Lorenzo Musetti and his pregnant girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri are spending some downtime in the Maldives ahead of the Italian’s 2024 campaign.

Musetti did not earn the results he would have hoped for in 2023. The 21-year-old, who won his career’s first two titles last year, failed to add to his trophy collection this season. Nonetheless, he enjoyed a few highlights.

Lorenzo Musetti defeated Novak Djokovic in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters, which gave him his first-ever win over a reigning World No. 1. The Italian also reached a career-high ranking of World No. 15 in June.

He concluded his season on a positive note, lifting the Davis Cup trophy for Italy, alongside compatriots Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Sonego, Matteo Arnaldi and Simone Bolelli.

Just days later, Musetti jetted off to the Maldives with his girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri, who is expecting their first child together.

The couple recently treated fans to a few highlights from their beach vacation, with Confalonieri sharing the first glimpse of her baby bump. In one picture, Lorenzo Musetti was seen cradling the baby bump.

Musetti and Confalonieri on Instagram

Musetti and Confalonieri on Instagram

Lorenzo Musetti: "Veronica Confalonieri and I made the decision to become parents without hesitation"

Musetti at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters

Lorenzo Musetti announced his girlfriend’s pregnancy in November. The Italian revealed that he and Veronica Confalonieri were expecting a baby boy, who will be born in March 2024.

"At the end of March, I will become the father of a boy, I am very happy," he said (translated from Italian via Ubitennis).

The World No. 27 added that the pregnancy came as a surprise.

"Of course, at the beginning, it was a bit of destabilizing news, but not because I wasn't happy, on the contrary," he said.

Musetti also shared how the couple coped with the news, and what the new addition entailed.

“There are many things to think about with Veronica, a family base to create, a new couple structure, much more important than a wedding. A child is forever,” he noted. “I imagine it will be like this.”

The 21-year-old said that despite the new challenges they were about to face, the young couple was firm on their decision to raise the baby.

“Veronica and I made the decision to become parents without hesitation and with great firmness,” he said in the interview, adding “We'll just have to organize ourselves but luckily, she's from Sanremo and her parents are close by. We will be based in Monte Carlo.”

Lorenzo Musetti and Veronica Confalonieri made their relationship public in late 2022. Confalonieri, who is a graphic designer for Sky Sports Italy, occasionally accompanies the tennis player to his tournaments, and is spotted cheering him on from the stands.