In Pictures: Maria Sharapova enjoys time at Monaco GP 2024, shares updates from Lewis Hamilton-driven Mercedes Paddock

Maria Sharapova enjoyed her time at the ongoing 2024 Monaco Grand Prix. She shared some updates from the Mercedes Paddock. Monaco is one of the most prestigious Formula One tracks.

During the race week, a free practice session is conducted on Friday, with qualifying taking place on Saturday and the race on Sunday. Hamilton led the practice session before rain interrupted, while his teammate Geroge Russell was third.

In the FP2, home hero Charles Leclerc dethroned Hamilton from the number one slot and the British veteran driver had to settle for the second spot.

Sharapova was present in the paddock on Friday for the practice session and shared videos on her Instagram handle. The Russian shared a video of her wearing a headset, while another video of a Mercedes car undergoing a tire change.

Before attending the Monaco GP practice session, Sharapova took in the scenic view that Monaco has to offer. She shared a snap of the coastal lines of Monaco.

This isn't Sharapova's first experience at a Formula One race. Last year too, she attended the Monaco Grand Prix, where she handed Verstappen his trophy for getting the pole position in the race. The former World No. 1 also attended the Miami Grand Prix and even attended the Formula 1 Accelerate Summit ahead of the race.

Maria Sharapova talks about the taxing life of close friend Lewis Hamilton

Maria Sharapova at GLAM SLAM

Maria Sharapova appeared on an episode of Dax Sheperd's Armchair Expert podcast and talked about how mentally straining it was for Lewis Hamilton to attend to all the sponsorship responsibilities. She drew from her own experience of watching Hamilton firsthand at the Miami GP.

“At Formula One, I mean, what Lewis is doing ahead of a race. I actually was in Miami and I saw some of his sponsor responsibilities and I just couldn’t believe the amount of events and interviews," she said.

The former World No. 1 said that doing the media duties on top of the racing drained a lot of energy.

"And then how do you wake up and want to do your job? Beat someone when so much of your energy is drained? I think it just shows you when there is that individual and that star that wins over and over, how special it is because of everything else that they’ve also had to be responsible for.”

Maria Sharapova retired with five Grand Slams.