In Pictures: Novak Djokovic-conqueror Luca Nardi dyes his hair blue following his Napoli Tennis Cup triumph in honor of local football team

Novak Djokovic-conqueror Luca Nardi celebrated his Napoli Tennis Cup title win by dyeing his hair blue as a tribute to the local football team, SSC Napoli.

Nardi had entered the 2024 Indian Wells Masters as a qualifier and caused a huge upset when he defeated Djokovic, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the third round. However, the Italian's BNP Paribas Open campaign ended in the next round when he was defeated by home favorite Tommy Paul with a score of 6-4, 6-3.

Recently, Luca Nardi competed at the 2024 Napoli Tennis Cup in Naples, an event that is a part of the Association of Tennis Professionals Challenger Tour. His campaign began with victories over Jozef Kovalík (6-3, 6-3) and Matteo Martineau (7-6(4), 6-1) in the first two rounds.

The Italian continued his winning streak by defeating compatriots Matteo Gigante 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals and Francesco Passaro 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the semifinals. At the championship match, Nardi defeated Pierre-Hugues Herbert 5-7, 7-6(3), 6-2 to secure the title.

Before the final match, tennis journalist Mario Boccardi revealed that Nardi had made a bold promise that if he won the Napoli Tennis Cup, he would dye his hair blue in honor of his favorite football team, SSC Napoli.

"Luca Nardi won the Challenger in Naples, an Italian city whose football team's color is blue. Luca supports Naples team and is very attached to the city also for family reasons. Before the tournament he said: "If I win the title here I'll dye my hair blue." We are waiting! 👀 ," Boccardi posted on X (formerly on Twitter).

True to his word, Nardi temporarily dyed his hair blue during the trophy presentation, delighting fans. The official social media accounts of the ATP Challenger Tour shared a couple of pictures of the World No. 75 dyeing his hair.

Luca Nardi on defeating Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells: "Will keep this moment for me for the rest of my life”

Following his win against Novak Djokovic at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, Luca Nardi expressed his elation and stated it was an "amazing feeling" defeating the Serb. He described the experience as a "dream come true" moment for him.

The Italian believed that his only advantage going into the third-round match was that Djokovic had never seen him play before, which ultimately helped him win the match.

“Amazing feeling. I couldn't even imagine to play a match against him and now I also beat him. So it's such a dream come true for me. Before the match, I'm 20 years old and we are out watching him play. I have watched his matches for 10 years. The only advantage that I had was that he didn't see me ever play,” Luca Nardi said [via ATPTour.com].

Reflecting on his win, Luca Nardi emphasized the significance of defeating Novak Djokovic, whom he considers "the best player ever". He also expressed that the win would be a cherished memory for the rest of his life.

“After the match my coaches told me, ‘Luca, everyone was cheering for you’. [It is] incredible. Against Djokovic, he's the best player ever. I will keep this moment for me for the rest of my life,” he added.

