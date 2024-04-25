In Pictures: Novak Djokovic poses inside the jaws of Lacoste's 'iconic' crocodile as he models for the brand's 'Play Big' campaign

Novak Djokovic recently posed inside the jaws of the iconic crocodile logo replica of the luxury sports fashion French company Lacoste while modeling for their new 'Play Big' campaign.

Djokovic was appointed as a global brand ambassador and style ambassador for Lacoste in 2017. He first wore their apparel during that year's Roland Garros tournament. In 2021, the Serb extended his partnership with Lacoste until 2025 and this new agreement ensured that he would continue to wear Lacoste clothing during all the tournaments in this time period.

Recently, Lacoste took to social media and shared a series of pictures of Novak Djokovic from their new brand campaign, “Play Big.”

The French apparel company shared exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from the Serb's photoshoot with photographer Willy Vanderperre. The 24-time Grand Slam champion was photographed inside a massive replica of Lacoste's iconic crocodile. The replica crocodile model measured eight meters in length and nearly three meters in height, with its jaws wide open.

"Behind the scenes of @djokernole's #PlayBig campaign for Lacoste by @willyvanderperre," Lacoste captioned their Instagram story.

Behind the scenes of the Serb posing for Lacoste's 'Play Big' campaign

For the "Play Big" campaign, Lacoste has collaborated with photographer Willy Vanderperre, artist and set designer Ibby Njoya, Paris-based stylist and fashion director Imruh Asha, and musician Antonio Sanchez to reimagine their iconic crocodile symbol.

The campaign will also feature other prominent figures such as Venus Williams, French actor Pierre Niney, Canadian actor and singer Ahn Hyo Seop, Chinese actor Wang Yibo, and South Korean-Canadian singer Jeon Somi

Novak Djokovic recently won the 2024 Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award

2024 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid

The 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards were held at the Palacio de Cibeles in Madrid, Spain on Monday, April 22.

For his brilliant performances in the last season, where he won the Australian Open, French Open, US Open, two ATP 1000 Masters tournament, and the ATP Finals, Novak Djokovic was awarded the 2024 Laureus Sportsman of the Year award.

This was the Serb's fifth time getting the aforementioned award. He had previously won the award in 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2019.

Following his win, the World No.1 expressed his gratitude for the recognition and stated that he was honored to receive the award for the fifth time.

"I am incredibly honoured to have won my fifth Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award. I think back to [season] 2012, when I won it for the first time as a 24-year-old. I am very proud to be here 12 years later, reflecting on a year that brought me and my fans a lot of excitement and success," he said [via ATPTour.com].

Novak Djokovic had overcame athletes like Lionel Messi, Mondo Duplantis, Max Verstappen, Erling Haaland, and Noah Lyles who were also nominated in the same category as him to win the award. The award was presented to him by his friend and NFL legend, Tom Brady.

