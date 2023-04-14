In pictures: Novak Djokovic's training injury comes to light after Monte-Carlo Masters exit

The reason behind Novak Djokovic's arm injury that troubled him during his Monte-Carlo Masters campaign was indeed a training mishap. In new pictures from one of his pre-tournament training sessions that have come to light, the world No. 1 seems to have injured his arm while stretching for a shot.

Concerns regarding his injury first surfaced after the Serbian tennis great was seen wearing strapping on his right arm during another practice session before the tournament. He then had his arm strapped again during his Round of 16 loss to Lorenzo Musetti on Thursday.

As can be seen in a few pictures shared by tennis photographer Corinne Dubreuil on social media, Djokovic picked up an injury during his practice session with Matteo Berrettini. The 22-time Grand Slam champion was seen wincing in pain.

Djokovic opened his campaign in Monte-Carlo with a 7-6(5), 6-2 victory over qualifier Ivan Gakhov through a performance that was far from his best. In a highly topsy-turvy Round 16 contest that was interrupted by a rain delay as well, he lost to Musetti 6-4, 5-7, 4-6.

When quizzed about his arm injury after the match, the 35-year-old chose not to reveal any details whatsoever, but said that he was 'fine.'

"I cannot say nothing. I'm okay. I'm fine. Congrats to him. We move on," he said during his post-match press conference.

At the same time, he confirmed his participation in next week's Srpska Open in Banja Luka.

"Next week I play Banja Luka," he stated.

"I don't think it's catastrophic" - Novak Djokovic on his poor run at Monte-Carlo Masters since 2016

The Serbian star competes at the 2023 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

Since Novak Djokovic won his second Monte-Carlo Masters title in 2015, he has failed to get past the quarterfinals there in seven appearances. In fact, he has reached the quarterfinals only twice since 2016, having lost in his first two matches in Monte-Carlo in other years, including the ongoing edition. Reflecting on his poor run of form at the event in Monaco, the Serb believes it is not a major sign of concern.

"I don't think it's catastrophic, but my feeling is bad right now because I lost the match. That's all. Congrats to my opponent. I move on," he said on the same.

Djokovic recently expressed his desire to find peak form at the French Open in search of a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam men's singles title. He has three tournaments in the build-up to Roland Garros, including the Italian Open, where he is the defending champion.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes