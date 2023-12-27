In pictures: Ons Jabeur’s husband Karim Kamoun completes Umrah during the couple's Saudi Arabia visit; shares news with fans

Ons Jabeur's husband Karim Kamoun recently completed his Umrah during the couple's trip to Saudi Arabia.

Jabeur was recently in Saudi Arabia to play Aryna Sabalenka in the Riyadh Season Tennis Cup exhibition match. The World No. 6 lost to Sabalenka 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Kamoun took to Instagram to post some pictures of himself in Mecca and captioned the post in Arabic. In the caption, Jabeur's husband thanked god for helping him complete his Umrah.

"To you, O Allah, to you, to you, there is no partner for you, to you. To you, praise and grace are for you and the kingdom, there is no partners for you. Thank God, I completed my Umrah," wrote Kamoun.

For the unversed, Umrah is a non-obligatory, but important pilgrimage for Muslims to the holy city of Masjid al-Haram in Mecca.

Karim Kamoun is a former professional fencer. His career spanned from 2003 to 2011. He then became a fencing coach. Post his stint as a fencing coach, he joined Ons Jabeur on tour as her fitness coach.

Looking back at Ons Jabeur's 2023 season

Ons Jabeur started the 2023 season at Adelaide International, where she reached the semifinals. The Tunisian then reached the second round at the 2023 Australian Open. The World No. 6 was forced to stay away from the tour for two months due to a knee injury.

Jabeur made her comeback at the Indian Wells Masters, losing to Marketa Vondrousova in the third round. At the Miami Open, Jabeur fell in the first round. The 29-year-old then won the Charleston Open by defeating Belinda Bencic in the final.

In her next tournament at the Stuttgart Open, Jabeur reached the semifinals and faced off against Iga Swiatek, but had to retire due to a calf injury. The Tunisian had to miss the Madrid Open due to the injury, where she was the defending champion. She made a comeback at the Italian Open but fell in the first round.

Jabeur had a good run at the 2023 French Open, reaching the quarterfinals. She lost to Beatriz Haddad Maia after a grueling 3-setter match. She lost in the first round at the Berlin Open and managed to reach the second round at Eastbourne International.

The World No. 6 had a near-perfect Wimbledon campaign as she reached the finals but lost to Marketa Vondrousova in the final hurdle. At the Cincinnati Masters, Jabeur reached the quarterfinals. At the final Grand Slam of the year, the Tunisian reached the fourth round.

She won the title at the Ningbo Open. The World No. 6 ended the year at the WTA Finals but won only one match in the group stage, failing to qualify for the semifinals.