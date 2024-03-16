Roger Federer recently shared highlights from his trip to the United States, which included the time he spent with his wife Mirka, and his Oscars appearance.

Federer kicked off his trip to the States with a visit to San Francisco, which was then announced as the host city for the 2025 edition of his brainchild event, the Laver Cup.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion also met with Steph Curry and the Gold State Warriors team, with their home court, the Chase Center, being declared the Laver Cup venue.

Roger Federer then paid a visit to Stanford University, and attended the Oscars with his wife, Mirka, in Hollywood. He also launched his new line of sunglasses in collaboration with Oliver Peoples.

On Friday, March 15, the Swiss took to Instagram to relive the memories. He was all smiles with his wife as the couple enjoyed the vibrant sunset.

The former World No. 1 also shared a picture of him dragging a cigar with former German footballer and Ana Ivanovic’s husband, Bastian Schweinsteiger, during the Oscars Party. The tennis legend also posed with Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson during the event.

"Loving La La Land," he wrote on Instagram.

Roger Federer: "Tennis was my identity, but it was not what I was doing all day every day"

The Swiss pictured in San Francisco

Roger Federer enjoyed an illustrious career spanning almost two and a half decades. He spent a staggering 310 weeks as the World No. 1 and won 103 career titles, 20 of which were Grand Slams. The Swiss Maestro drew the curtains on his career at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Roger Federer recently opened up about navigating his life after retirement, emphasizing his role as a husband, a father, and a son.

"Tennis was my identity, but it was not what I was doing all day every day. I mean, for the most part, I’m being more of a dad and a husband and a son," he said in a recent interview with GQ Sports.

"Being a tennis player was my hobby, and then that became my job. But I always tried to not identify myself just purely as a tennis player," he added.

The 42-year-old also highlighted how pursuing his passions outside of tennis made for a healthy mindset even during his peak years on the tennis court.

"When tennis was taken away or put aside, well, I still had all the other things. And I think that mindset has anyway been a strength of mine throughout my career. I knew that if tennis ends tomorrow, which it can with an accident or whatever, it happens, you have to be able to live with yourself without the game," he said.

