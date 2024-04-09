In Pictures: Serena Williams flaunts new neon legacy bag from the Gucci Valigeria travel collection as she boards private jet

Serena Williams recently showed off her new neon yellow legacy bag from the Gucci Valigeria travel collection.

Williams is renowned as a fashion icon both on and off the court, with her impeccable sense of style serving as a source of inspiration for many. She launched her own clothing brand, 'S by Serena,' a makeup line called 'WYN Beauty,' and a jewelry line known as 'Serena Williams Jewelry.' The former World No. 1 also collaborated with top brands such as Nike and HSN to create her own fashion line

Serena Williams has been a part of the Gucci family for over seven years, often showcasing the brand's designs at high-profile events. For instance, she wore a custom-made light fuchsia floral gown with a lace sheer black gloves at the 94th Annual Academy Awards (Oscars 2022) and a black and white Gucci gown at the 2023 Met Gala, where she also revealed her second pregnancy.

Williams also co-chaired the 2019 Met Gala alongside the former creative director of Gucci, Alessandro Michele, and has been a known face in the front rows of numerous Gucci fashion shows.

Recently, Serena Williams took to social media to share a series of pictures of herself in a light blue bodycon dress, accessorized with a striking neon yellow legacy piece from the Gucci Valigeria travel collection, while boarding a private jet.

"Catch me if you can @gucci," Williams captioned her Instagram post.

Serena Williams wore various Gucci pieces during her second pregnancy

Williams with Alexis Ohanian at the 2023 Met Gala

Serena Williams along her husband and Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, made attended the 2023 Met Gala. Williams wore a black and white Gucci gown with sheer black sleeves which she accessorised with multiple pearl necklaces and a pearl headpiece to the fashion event.

There on the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City, Williams and Ohanian announced that they were expecting their second child. Their first child, a daughter named Olympia Ohanian, was born in September 2017.

Following their Met Gala reveal, Williams took to social media to share a series of photos showcasing her growing baby bump. She wore a vibrant two-piece Gucci set in yellow and green, accentuating her bump. Her look was completed with a sleek middle part hairstyle and minimal makeup.

"I’ve been waiting a long time… for this moment to come…. I’m destined for anything at all," Williams captioned her Instagram post.

Their second child, a daughter named Adira River Ohanian was born on August, 2023.

