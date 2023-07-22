In pictures: Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian in stands to witness Lionel Messi's MLS debut with Inter Miami

Tennis icon Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, were present in the stands to watch soccer great Lionel Messi score a stunner on his MLS debut on Friday, July 21.

The winner of seven Ballon d'Ors, Messi, was signed by American club Inter Miami after the Argentine World Cup winner left Paris Saint Germain, earlier this month. He made his debut as a second-half substitute against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup match on Friday.

However, soon after he came onto the pitch, Inter Miami let go of their 1-0 lead. With both teams almost sharing the spoils, Messi scored the winning goal from a stunning free kick in the 94th minute to end his team's 11-match winless streak.

To witness the occasion were tennis legend Serena Williams and her husband, Ohanian. Williams, who is set to become a mother for the second time, flaunted her baby bump as she was seated in the stands.

"Stadium full of legends," the official Twitter profile of Major League Soccer wrote on social media.

Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, was also present in the stands among a bevy of stars, from Lebron James to Kim Kardashian.

Leagues Cup 2023: Cruz Azul v Inter Miami CF

Other celebrities who attended Messi's MLS debut were Messi's former teammate Sergio Aguero, Inter Miami's co-owner David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham.

Ohanian, 40, is an avid fan of American soccer. He is the lead investor in Angel City FC, a club that competes in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). Other notable investors in the club include Serena Williams and Natalie Portman, among others.

Serena Williams is set to welcome her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian

2020 Women's ASB Classic: Day 7

On May 1, during the 2023 Met Gala, Serena Williams announced her pregnancy through a social media post. Ohanian also confirmed the news and said that her firstborn, Olympia, was going to be the "best big sister."

Williams, 41, gave birth to her first child, Olympia, in September 2017. A few months later, the American tied the knot with her then-boyfriend, Ohanian. Since embracing parenthood, the couple has never shied away from updating their fans with a few glimpses of their personal lives, especially activities involving Olympia.

Over the past few days, Williams has continued the tradition by flaunting her baby bump on social media. Earlier this month, the 23-time Grand Slam singles winner shared a bathroom selfie, featuring her dog, Chip. During the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Williams shared another picture of her baby bump, in a tennis outfit.

