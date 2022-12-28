In pictures: Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian throw a surprise party for daughter Olympia

Tennis icon Serena Williams and her entrepreneur husband Alexis Ohanian threw a surprise party for their daughter Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Williams, 41, retired from tennis this year to focus more on parenting, as written for Vogue. Post-retirement, the veteran has seemingly been enjoying her time with her five-year-old daughter.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner turned to social media to post pictures of the "random" surprise party and shed some light on their parenting methods.

"Sometimes we surprise @olympiaohanian with parties. We don’t need a reason or a special occasion we make everyday as special and memorable as we can. Also her mama fast….," Serena Williams captioned her Instagram post.

The social media post gave a glimpse of the party as the couple decorated part of their house with balloons of different colors.

Serena Williams and her husband seldom share glimpses of their daughter

2022 US Open - Day 1

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of social media platform Reddit, often post pictures of their daughter online and share glimpses of their lives.

One of Ohanian's recent tweets about the same was misinterpreted by his fans, and they started to speculate that the tennis icon gave birth to her second child. On Twitter, Ohanian posted that he was being given the best gift of his life, and in a separate tweet, posted just moments later, he continued by saying how his adorable daughter gave him an inpromptu hug and a kiss.

"Just got the best gift," Ohanian tweeted.

"Olympia gave me a totally unsolicited and unprompted SuperHug, kiss, and 'I love you, Papa'," he wrote.

However, netizens read only the first tweet and started speculating about Williams' pregnancy, which Ohanian was quick to react to.

"Y'all have wild imaginations — let me have my Proud Papa moment," Ohanian responded to speculations.

Last week, Serena Williams also shared a cute picture of her daughter on social media and captioned it:

"Cuteness overload @olympiaohanian."

In the picture, Olympia was seen standing with a pony while wearing fancy sunglasses.

Continuing the tradition of turning to social media to share all the updates of spending quality time with Olympia, Ohanian posted a picture of his family along with their pet dog, sitting on a golf cart.

“Rolling into the week off like," Alexis Ohanian wrote in his tweet.

Ohanian is also very regular in flaunting his daughter's skills, such as pancake making. A few days ago, the American posted a video of Olympia making pancakes.

"Our first daddy-daughter pancake collab," his caption read.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes