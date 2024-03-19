In Pictures: Stefanos Tsitsipas shares highlights from his and girlfriend Paula Badosa's time in California ahead of Miami Open 2024

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently shared highlights from his and his girlfriend, Paula Badosa's time in California ahead of the 2024 Miami Open.

Tsitsipas and Badosa have been in a relationship since last year. Rumors of a relationship started when the Spaniard was spotted in the Greek's box during the 2023 French Open.

The couple has since been open about their relationship, previously sharing pictures of them together and their travels on an Instagram account known as 'Tsitidosa.' Tsitsipas, who is a photography enthusiast, now shares these same kinds of pictures on his photography account 'Stiopkyn.'

Recently, Tsitsipas took to social media to share a series of images from his and Badosa's time in California. They were in California to compete at the recently concluded Indian Wells Masters. The pictures showed them exploring the streets and visiting cafes in the Golden State. The World No. 11 was also seen playing tennis with social media personality David Dobrik.

Borrowing words from Lucius Annaeus Seneca the Younger, a philosopher from Ancient Rome, the Greek captioned his post:

"“Life is long if you know how to use it.” - Seneca"

Both Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas are currently in Florida for the Miami Open. Tsitsipas will compete in both the singles and doubles events, partnering with Aussie Thanasi Kokkinakis in the latter. They will face the Australian duo of Alex de Minaur and Rinky Hijikata in the opening round.

Meanwhile, Badosa, who has been in and out of the tennis circuit due to a lower back injury, will start her singles campaign against Simona Halep. The Romanian received a wild card entry to the Miami Open after the overturning of a four-year doping ban.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' best performance of the season came at the 2024 Los Cabos Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Los Cabos Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas was in particularly good form at the 2024 Los Cabos Open, which saw him record his best finish in a tournament so far this year. Defending his title, Tsitsipas kicked off his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye.

The World No. 11 began with a dominant 6-3, 6-0 victory over Aleksandar Vukic, followed by a hard-fought 7-6(1), 6-3 win against Aleksandar Kovacevic to secure a spot in the semifinals.

Despite his strong start, Tsitsipas faced a tough challenge in the semis, where he was defeated by Casper Ruud in a close match that ended 6-4, 7-6(7). In addition to his singles performance, Tsitsipas also competed in the doubles event alongside his brother, Petros Tsitsipas. However, they were defeated in their opening match, 6-4, 6-3, by the Australian duo of Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson.