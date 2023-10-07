In pictures: Stefanos Tsitsipas shines in avant-garde look as he sports vibrant and versatile Moncler x Adidas Originals collection

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently showed off his style and flair in the latest collaboration between Moncler and Adidas Originals. The collection titled 'The Art of Explorers', celebrates the spirit of adventure and discovery that drives both brands.

The collection features a range of down jackets, track jackets, vests, and shoes that combine Moncler’s lacquered nylon with Adidas Originals’ detailing and patterns.

Tsitsipas posted a couple of pictures of himself wearing outfits from the collaboration on his Instagram account on Friday, October 7. In the first picture, he can be seen wearing the Moncler x Adidas Originals chambery trefoil down jacket and NMD runner shoes, both in blue.

In the second picture, he can be seen wearing the Seelos bomber track jacket paired with reversible down trousers in blue.

"I believe there’s an explorer in all of us. The Art of Explorers with @adidasoriginals and @moncler 🧢 #monclerxadidasoriginals," Tsitsipas captioned the post.

The 25-year-old was recently spotted wearing a puffer jacket from the collection for a Ladies Night event ahead of the US Open. He was joined by his girlfriend Paula Badosa and her sister Jana at the event, which celebrated women in different domains.

Tsitsipas is coming off a disappointing first-round exit at the 2023 China Open in Beijing, losing to Nicolas Jarry in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

Stefanos Tsitsipas to face Rinky Hijikata in Shanghai Masters second round

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 US Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas is currently in Shanghai, where he is seeded fourth at the 2023 Shanghai Masters. He will take on Rinky Hijikata in the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 event on Saturday, October 7.

Tsitsipas, who received a bye in the first round, is looking to win his second title of the year after triumphing at Los Cabos Open in August. The Greek has also reached the final of the Australian Open and the Barcelona Open along with a semifinal appearance in Rome this season. Additionally, he made the quarterfinals at Monte Carlo, Madrid, and the French Open.

Hijikata, ranked 75th in the world, is making his debut at the Shanghai Masters. The 22-year-old breezed past Laslo Djere, Benjamin Lock, and Marek Gengel in straight sets in the previous rounds.

This will be the second meeting between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Rinky Hijikata on the ATP tour. The two have previously faced each other in the second round at the 2023 Australian Open, with the former winning in straight sets, 6-3, 6-0, 6-2.

The winner of this match will face either Botic van de Zandschulp or Ugo Humbert in the third round.