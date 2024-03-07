Indian Wells 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | BNP Paribas Open, Day 2

First-round matches will come to a close on Day 2 of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

The biggest news on the first day of the tournament was Rafael Nadal's withdrawal. He was supposed to take to the court on Thursday against Milos Raonic but the Spaniard decided to postpone his return to action and pulled out.

Nevertheless, the day's line-up remains quite star-studded with players like Emma Raducanu, Naomi Osaka, Sloane Stephens, Stan Wawrinka, and Karolina Pliskova, among others, in the mix.

So here's a look at the schedule for another exciting day at Indian Wells:

Schedule for Day 2 of the BNP Paribas Open

Stadium 1

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Stan Wawrinka vs Tomas Machac

followed by: Anna Blinkova vs (WC) Karolina Pliskova

followed by: (PR) Naomi Osaka vs (Q) Sara Errani

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (PR) Milos Raonic vs (LL) Sumit Nagal

followed by: Viktoriya Tomova vs Sofia Kenin

Stadium 2

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (WC) Emma Raducanu vs (Q) Rebeka Masarova

followed by: Gael Monfils vs Max Purcell

followed by: Alex Michelsen vs Jaume Munar

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: Sloane Stephens vs Mayar Sherif

followed by: (PR) Denis Shapovalov vs Botic van de Zandschulp

Stadium 3

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Lorenzo Sonego vs Miomir Kecmanovic

followed by: Roman Safiullin vs Dan Evans

followed by: (WC) Fabio Fognini vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles

followed by: Christopher Eubanks/Ben Shelton vs (5) Horacio Zeballos/Marcel Granollers

followed by: (WC) Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Zhizhen Zhang

Where to watch Indian Wells 2024

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can keep up with all the action taking place at Indian Wells live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be telecast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: The official broadcaster in the region is Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in the country can watch all the matches on TSN and TVA.

Australia: All matches will be shown in beIN Sports.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony Sports, while women's matches can be seen on Tennis Channel.

Indian Wells 2024 - Match timings

Matches on all courts will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time. Night matches are scheduled on Stadiums 1 and 2 and will not start before 6:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 2 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Day session) Start Time (Night session) USA March 7, 2024, 11:00 a.m. PT/ 2:00 p.m. ET March 7, 2024, 6:00 p.m. PT/ 9:00 p.m. ET Canada March 7, 2024, 2:00 p.m. ET March 7, 2024, 9:00 p.m. ET UK March 7, 2024, 7:00 p.m. GMT March 8, 2024, 2:00 a.m. GMT India March 8, 2024, 12:30 a.m. IST March 8, 2024, 7:30 a.m. IST

