Indian Wells 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | BNP Paribas Open, Day 4

Second round matches will come to a close on Day 4 of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic leads a star-studded line-up for the day. The Serb will commence his quest for a sixth title at the venue against Aleksandar Vukic. Top 10 players Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev, and Hubert Hurkacz are also in the mix on the men's side.

Aryna Sabalenka, the runner-up here last year, will face Peyton Stearns on Saturday, while Coco Gauff will aim to move past Clara Burel. Jessica Pegula, Naomi Osaka, and Emma Raducanu will also take to the court.

Here's a peek into the schedule for Day 4 at Indian Wells:

Schedule for Day 4 of the BNP Paribas Open

Stadium 1

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Clara Burel vs (3) Coco Gauff

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: Alejandro Tabilo vs (12) Taylor Fritz

followed by: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Aleksandar Vukic

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: Peyton Stearns vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka

Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: (4) Daniil Medvedev vs Roberto Carballes Baena

Stadium 2

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (PR) Milos Raonic vs (7) Holger Rune

Not before 1:00 p.m local time: (5) Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova

followed by: (14) Liudmila Samsonova vs (PR) Naomi Osaka

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (17) Tommy Paul vs Alex Michelsen

Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: (8) Zheng Qinwen vs Yuan Yue

Stadium 3

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (30) Dayana Yastremska vs (WC) Emma Raducanu

followed by: Diana Shnaider vs (9) Maria Sakkari

followed by: (27) Victoria Azarenka vs Caroline Dolehide

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (9) Casper Ruud vs Lukas Klein

followed by: (8) Hubert Hurkacz vs Gael Monfils

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Indian Wells 2024

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can keep up with all the action taking place at Indian Wells live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be telecast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: The official broadcaster in the region is Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in the country can watch all the matches on TSN and TVA.

Australia: All matches will be shown in beIN Sports.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony Sports, while women's matches can be seen on Tennis Channel.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Indian Wells 2024 - Match timings

Matches on all courts will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time. Night matches are scheduled on Stadiums 1, 2, and 3, and will not start before 6:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 4 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Day session) Start Time (Night session) USA March 9, 2024, 11:00 a.m. PT/ 2:00 p.m. ET March 9, 2024, 6:00 p.m. PT/ 9:00 p.m. ET Canada March 9, 2024, 2:00 p.m. ET March 9, 2024, 9:00 p.m. ET UK March 9, 2024, 7:00 p.m. GMT March 10, 2024, 2:00 a.m. GMT India March 10, 2024, 12:30 a.m. IST March 10, 2024, 7:30 a.m. IST

