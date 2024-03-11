Indian Wells 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | BNP Paribas Open, Day 6

Third-round matches will come to a close on Day 6 of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

Aryna Sabalenka will take on Emma Raducanu in the day's most riveting showdown. The former saved four match points in the previous round against Peyton Stearns, while the latter advanced after Dayana Yastremska retired from their match.

Novak Djokovic's quest for a sixth title here will continue against Luca Nardi. Naomi Osaka will aim to move past Elise Mertens, while Sebastian Korda will look to score another win over Daniil Medvedev. Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Emma Navarro, and Casper Ruud are among the other big names in the mix.

Here's a look at the schedule for Day 6 at Indian Wells:

Schedule for Day 6 of the BNP Paribas Open

Stadium 1

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (26) Lorenzo Musetti vs (7) Holger Rune

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: (WC) Emma Raducanu vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka

followed by: (PR) Naomi Osaka vs (24) Elise Mertens

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (LL) Luca Nardi

Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: (16) Elina Svitolina vs (23) Emma Navarro

Stadium 2

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Lucia Bronzetti vs (3) Coco Gauff

followed by: (17) Tommy Paul vs (14) Ugo Humbert

followed by: (12) Taylor Fritz vs (19) Sebastian Baez

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (20) Caroline Garcia vs (9) Maria Sakkari

Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: (4) Daniil Medvedev vs (29) Sebastian Korda

Stadium 3

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (28) Cameron Norrie vs Gael Monfils

followed by: (9) Casper Ruud vs Arthur Fils

followed by: (21) Adrian Mannarino vs (13) Grigor Dimitrov

followed by: (5) Coco Gauff/Jessica Pegula vs Caroline Dolehide/Desirae Krawczyk

followed by: Mate Pavic/Marcelo Arevalo vs (7) Tim Putz/Kevin Krawietz

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Indian Wells 2024

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can keep up with all the action taking place at Indian Wells live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be telecast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: The official broadcaster in the region is Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in the country can watch all the matches on TSN and TVA.

Australia: All matches will be shown in beIN Sports.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony Sports, while women's matches can be seen on Tennis Channel.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Indian Wells 2024 - Match timings

Matches on all courts will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time. Night matches are scheduled on Stadiums 1 and 2, and will not start before 6:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 6 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Day session) Start Time (Night session) USA March 11, 2024, 11:00 a.m. PT/ 2:00 p.m. ET March 11, 2024, 6:00 p.m. PT/ 9:00 p.m. ET Canada March 11, 2024, 2:00 p.m. ET March 11, 2024, 9:00 p.m. ET UK March 11, 2024, 6:00 p.m. GMT March 12, 2024, 1:00 a.m. GMT India March 11, 2024, 11:30 p.m. IST March 12, 2024, 6:30 a.m. IST

