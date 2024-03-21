Indian Wells men's final between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev sees increased viewership from 2023, women’s final suffers decline

Viewership for the 2024 BNP Paribas Open final at Indian Wells between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev increased by 39% from last year's final between the same opponents, as per Sports Media Watch.

However, the viewership for the women's final between Iga Swiatek and Maria Sakkari decreased by 24% from last year's final between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina.

The men's final for 2024 Indian Wells Masters drew in 487,000 average viewership as compared to 351,000 in the 2023 final.

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Daniil Medvedev in the 2024 Indian Wells final in a rematch of the 2023 final. Medvedev fought against the Spaniard tooth and nail in the first set. The World No. 2 eked out a victory in the tiebreak 7-6(5).

Although, in the second set Alcaraz made an easy work and dished out a breadstick, wrapping the match 7-6(5), 6-1. He successfully defended his title and kept his bid for the Sunshine Double alive.

On the other hand, the 2024 women's final managed to attract 249,000 average viewership, as opposed to 326,000 in the 2023 final.

Iga Swiatek defeated Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-0. The Greek gave a tough fight in the first set. The Pole broke early on but Sakkari broke back, before Swiatek broke the Greek's serve again to win the set.

In the second set, the World No. 1 faced no hiccups and Swiatek lifted the trophy at the Indian Wells for the second time. Coincidently, this was the rematch of the 2022 Indian Wells, where too the World No. 1 emerged victorious.

Carlos Alcaraz: I wasn't myself on the court the last two months

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters

Carlos Alcaraz successfully defended his Indian Wells title. He also ended his trophy drought, as he had not won a trophy since Wimbledon 2023. He revealed in the post-final press conference that the last few months have been difficult for him.

"It's difficult to put it into words because I had really difficult months. Let's say the last two months it was difficult for me to find myself, I didn't enjoy, stepping on the court. I wasn't myself on the court the last two months, three months," Carlos Alcaraz said.

The World No. 2 said that winning his trophy meant a lot to him because of all the problems he overcame.

"It means a lot to me, lifting this trophy, winning this tournament, because I overcome a lot of problems in my head, a lot of problems physically. It was so special for that, not that I didn't win a tournament since Wimbledon, for me, it doesn't matter," Alcaraz continued.