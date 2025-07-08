"It makes no sense" - Jim Courier bluntly shuts down comparisons between Novak Djokovic and Margaret Court in Slam race

Former American tennis player Jim Courier discussed the comparisons between Novak Djokovic and Margaret Court regarding Grand Slam titles. The Serbian matched Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles when he won the U.S Open in 2023, sparking a conversation on who the greatest tennis player of all-time is.

Ad

Djokovic will have the opportunity to surpass her at this year's Wimbledon Championships, which is currently underway and the Serb is already through to the quarterfinals.

Novak Djokovic is regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. He made his breakthrough in 2008 when he won his first Grand Slam singles title at the 2008 Australian Open.

Djokovic would go on to win three more Grand Slam titles in 2011, establishing himself as one of the best tennis players in the world alongside Federer and Nadal. Djokovic also claimed a gold medal at the Paris Olympics last year to complete a Career Golden Slam.

Ad

Trending

On Tennis Channel Live, Jim Courier discussed the debate between Court and Djokovic, effectively shutting it down. He said:

"They didn't even have color photography back then. Can I also point out that I've yet to see the PGA and the LPGA all-time Majors leaderboards all together? I don't know why we do this in tennis. Like it makes no sense, but they're all incredible. God knows you take any of their careers. It's amazing. But yeah, that graphic, I'm over it."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Courier made his feelings known on the Djokovic-Court debate, and also pointed out that combining female and male tennis players' Slam titles is problematic.

Novak Djokovic caught up with Roger Federer following victory over Alex de Minaur

Djokovic at Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic revealed that he met up with tennis legend Roger Federer after his victory over Alex de Minaur in the fourth round of Wimbledon. In his post-match presser, Djokovic said (0:32 onwards):

Ad

"We did catch up very shortly. Yeah, we greeted each other and he congratulated me and said it was a great match and that's all. You know, it was a very short greeting, but was really nice to have him around. Obviously, he's one of the greatest legends of our game, you know, in the history of tennis. So, it's always extra special when he's in the stands and I'm glad to break the curse and win in front of him. That's a big relief."

Ad

Novak Djokovic will be facing Flavio Cobolli of Italy in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis