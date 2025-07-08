Virat Kohli picks multiple-time Grand Slam champions as dream finalists, chooses winner on sidelines of Wimbledon 2025 [Watch]

Team India star Virat Kohli picked Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz to face off for a third consecutive Wimbledon final in the ongoing 2025 edition. The veteran batter attended Day 8 of the Championships to watch the Round of 16 match between Djokovic and Alex de Minaur on Monday, July 7.

The seven-time Wimbledon Champion survived an early scare, losing the first set, before winning the next three sets to complete a 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory. Djokovic advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will take on Flavio Cobolli.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz has already qualified for the last eight and will take on Cameron Norrie later today (July 8).

Apart from picking a Djokovic-Alcaraz final, Kohli also backed the former to make it eight Wimbledon titles.

Here is the video of the champion cricketer making his Wimbledon 2025 predictions:

In the conversation with Star Sports at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, Kohli said (via India Today):

"Look, I've been in touch with Novak for a while now. We've exchanged some messages. He's been incredibly gracious and kind to stay in touch. So, I'd say I want Novak and Carlos to be in the final, and ideally for Novak to win this one-because that would be a tremendous achievement for him at this stage of his career."

He added:

"And, you know, in the comparison or conversation about being the greatest of all time, he'd be right up there with anyone else-if not number one-with the maximum number of Grand Slam titles. He deserves it. "Given the amount of hard work he's put in, I really hope he plays Carlos in the final-and wins"

Alcaraz got the better of Djokovic in the last two Wimbledon finals in 2023 and 2024, with a five-set and three-set win, respectively. While the Serbian holds the all-time Grand Slam record with 24, Alcaraz recently won his fifth slam at the 2025 Roland Garros.

"Not as intimidating as the Centre Court because of the distance people are sitting from you" - Virat Kohli

Expand Tweet

Virat Kohli felt the pressure of playing a Tennis match on center court is bigger than anything a cricketer experiences, given how close the crowd is to the action in Tennis. The 36-year-old has been an ardent Tennis fan over the years, evidenced by his meeting with global icon Roger Federer during the 2019 Australian Open.

When asked to compare his sport to Tennis, Kohli responded (via News 18):

I’d say that it’s (cricket) not as intimidating as the Centre Court because of the distance people are sitting from you. When we are batting on the pitch, the fans are too far away, so you can get lost in your space and do your own thing. You don’t hear comments, the cheers or the boos straight in your ears, it’s only when you are fielding on the boundary but you don’t have the pressure of succeeding or failing with your individual skill

Kohli was last seen in action when the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) to win their maiden IPL title on June 3.

