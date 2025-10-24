"It might take Holger Rune 2 years" - Ex-American pro sends ominous message about Dane's mental recovery after 'terrible' season-ending injury

Former ATP pro Sam Querrey raised concerns about Holger Rune's return timeline from a 'terrible' Achilles injury. The Dane is expected to be sidelined for a very long time as he has undergone surgery.

A few days ago, during the Stockholm Open semifinal, Rune suffered a severe Achilles tendon injury in his left leg. He immediately hobbled to his bench in pain and was treated by the physio as he broke down in tears. Rune was forced to retire mid-match despite leading and being on course for victory.

He was heard telling the physio that he had heard a "pop" in his Achilles, a sign of serious damage. The worst fears were later confirmed when his mother, Aneke, revealed that the injury would require surgery.

Speaking about the injury and the recovery process, during the Nothing Major Podcast, Sam Querrey said (from 16:20):

"I think about it a little bit, but I did rehab on mine. I probably did 70% of what Holger will do, you know? I was retired. I wasn't like super, super diligent with the rehab and getting back as fast as I could, 'cause what am I going to get back to, record a podcast with you guys? It's not like I was getting back out there."

Further, the former American pro explained that Rune might return to physical fitness in a year, but it might take two years for him to be mentally prepared.

"So, I hope he gets to that spot. But like you said, Jack, even though he's back in a year, it might take him two years before mentally he's like, 'Okay, I have zero hesitation to push off in any direction.' But yeah, terrible," he added.

The 22-year-old recently underwent surgery and is now expected to return to the court in the latter half of 2026.

Holger Rune's mother Aneke criticizes the ATP schedule and mandatory tournaments rule

Holger Rune at the BNP Paribas Nordic Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Holger Rune’s mother, Aneke, has strongly criticized the ATP Tour’s demanding schedule after her son suffered a torn Achilles tendon during the Stockholm Open semifinal. He now faces a recovery of six to twelve months.

Speaking to Danish outlet B.T., Aneke said there are "too many mandatory tournaments" and not enough rest for players.

"The players simply do not have time to recover properly throughout the season," she said.

The ATP requires players to compete in the four Grand Slams, eight Masters 1000s, and several ATP 500 and 250 events to maintain ranking and prize eligibility. Aneke called this setup "unreasonable." She also criticized the ATP’s bonus pool system.

"If you want to make financial reductions, do it as a percentage in relation to the amount they have played and reported cancellations. Instead of robbing them of everything," she suggested.

Aneke called Holger Rune’s injury “a result of fatigue” and urged the ATP to focus on player well-being. She also called for immediate change to protect athletes from burnout.

