Novak Djokovic's historic triumph at the 2023 French Open which saw him claim his 23rd Grand Slam title has launched talk of him pursuing the one record that has eluded him - the Calendar Slam (winning all four Majors in a year).

Former World No. 1 Boris Becker, however, has cautioned against the Serb publicizing his pursuit of the record.

Becker asserted that it would be a "mistake" for the Serb to make his pursuit of the Calendar Slam obvious. The German recalled Djokovic's previous attempt at the record which ended in a straight-sets defeat to Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 US Open final, after winning the other three Major that year.

"It would be a mistake, from his point of view, to make it obvious now. Because you know what happened last time: He won three, was in the final and then couldn't stand the nervous strain," Becker said in an exclusive interview with Eurosport Germany's 'Das Gelbe vom Ball' podcast.

Becker acknowledged Djokovic's desire to break records but stated that he should fully focus on the upcoming Wimbledon Championships.

"That's why he should really only concentrate on Wimbledon," he added. "But the man wants to break records. I don't know which one he can still break, the calendar Grand Slam in one year, that's maybe the only one still outstanding. 100 per cent, he's thinking, but I hope he won't talk about it and just go out on the grass, try to win Wimbledon now, and then the US Open will come at some point."

Becker further emphasized that it is a mistake for athletes to openly discuss their "big goals."

"As an athlete, I think it's a mistake to talk too loudly about the big goals, to tell the public what you're up to," he stated. "That's why: Rule in silence, train and then win, and then you can talk about your victory for weeks."

"At Wimbledon, for me, he is the clear top favorite" - Boris Becker on Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic (L) and Boris Becker

Boris Becker asserted that in Novak Djokovic's current state of euphoria following his French Open triumph, the four-time defending champion is the clear favorite to claim the Wimbledon 2023 title.

"I think at Wimbledon, he is still in a state of euphoria, he is on cloud nine, and for me, he is the clear top favourite," he opined.

Becker cited the Serb's own words and stated that as long as he continues to win Major titles, he will carry on competing on the tour.

"He also answered this question after the press conference, according to the motto: 'When I stop winning, then the question arises. But as long as I win Grand Slam tournaments, I want to do that until the end of my days', so as long as he keeps winning, as long as he is still playing for the big titles, he will keep going," he added.

Boris Becker previously coached Novak Djokovic between 2013-2016. Their partnership resulted in remarkable success as the Serb won six Grand Slam titles during their time together.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes