"It was nice to see how emotional Novak Djokovic was at Wimbledon, I feel he won a couple people over that day" - Former British star Laura Robson

Former Olympics doubles silver medallist Laura Robson has stated that the world got to see a different side of Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, one that could have even possibly helped win over a few people.

This year's edition at SW19 had a perfect draw for the fans as Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz were placed in different halves, meaning they could lock horns in the title match if they didn't stumble along the way.

As expected, the two superstars made their way to the final, with both players gunning for contrasting things — Djokovic looking for a record-equalling eighth grass Major title and a fifth on the trot, while Alcaraz was hoping to clinch his maiden title at SW19 and only his second Grand Slam overall.

In a hard-fought five-setter, Alcaraz managed to defeat Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to become just the fifth man in the Open Era to win multiple Majors prior to turning 21.

The post-match trophy presentation was an emotion-filled affair, one that Djokovic was familiar with, but for different reasons. After using that stage to revel in his triumph more often than not, he was left to reflect on finishing as the runner-up on the night. There were even hints of tears, and the 23-time Grand Slam champion's voice got choked as he spoke, especially when he addressed his family.

Former British pro Laura Robson, who won the Junior Wimbledon Championships at the age of 14, stated that it was nice to see Djokovic shed a few tears on Centre Court.

"So often the crowd like to go against him for whatever reason and I thought it was nice in a way to see how emotional he was at Wimbledon or how frustrated he got because you don't often see that from him and it just shows that he cares so much after winning so much in his life. Winning all there is to have won and yet it still matters this much to him. So I feel like maybe he won a couple people over that day," she told Sky Sports.

The 29-year-old further said that while the Serb will enter US Open as the 'underdog,' he'll have the love and support of the crowd in New York.

"And maybe he might be almost a bit more of an underdog in New York and the New York fans love to get behind anyone who's not winning, basically. So maybe things will come round for him. I can't really see a reason to not like him, or at least to not enjoy his tennis and and accept that actually, he is the best in the world," she added.

"I just hope Novak Djokovic gets to 24 and maybe even a few more" - Johanna Konta backs Serbian for more Major success

Novak Djokovic is a 23-time Grand Slam champion.

Former British No. 1 Johanna Konta, meanwhile, believes that Novak Djokovic's defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 Wimbledon final doesn't have major implications on either the Serb's or the sport's future. She stated that it was a good, evenly-contested match where the Spaniard emerged as the deserved champion.

The 32-year-old further stated that she is backing Djokovic to win a record 24th Grand Slam title in the future, and maybe a few more even.

"He doesn't have a point to prove. He lost a brilliant final against a brilliant player who is probably going to be the next big name in our sport. I don't think there's any point to prove. I just hope he gets to 24 and maybe even a few more just because I want that for him," she expressed.

