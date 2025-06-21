"It's a celebration of slavery ENDING!" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs angrily shuts down comparison between Juneteenth and 9/11

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs took umbrage at the suggestion that the 9/11 anniversary has as much significance as Juneteenth, which is a federal holiday celebrated annually to commemorate the end of slavery. According to the Aussie, the former occasion didn't warrant celebration as it marked a rather sad day for the USA.

Juneteenth National Independence Day is celebrated every year on June 19 to look back on the abolishment of slavery in 1865 following the American Civil War. Having received federal holiday status in 2021 by then-President Joe Biden, it is upheld with great value by most Americans, barring a few.

Earlier on Friday, June 20, Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs took exception at a Threads user's insinuations that if Juneteenth was to be celebrated as a federal holiday, the 9/11 anniversary should also receive the same treatment. The 54-year-old came up with a rather brutal takedown in the replies to the above user's post.

"Can anyone explain why this holiday called Juneteenth is a federal holiday and 9/11 is not," a user wrote on Threads on Friday.

"Your name explains this post. It’s a celebration of slavery ENDING!!!! We don’t celebrate a terrost attack! I mean….. Karen!!! Seriously! Why not have a national holiday for the OKC bombings too?? Understand sweetie," Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs wrote in the replies to the above user's post.

via Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs' Threads/@rennaestubbs

For those unaware, Rennae Stubbs worked with Serena Williams for most of the 2022 season, which marked the 23-time Major winner's last year on the WTA Tour. She ultimately hung up her racket at the 2022 US Open following a third-round loss to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs often comments on US politics

Earlier this month, Rennae Stubbs gave her two cents on the recent feud that has been brewing between Elon Musk and Donald Trump. Clearly fed up with the media coverage the two received, the former player-turned-analyst maintained that women were a better fit to be in higher positions as they were "less catty" than the two men.

"Let’s face it. It’s time for women to run this country. They’re clearly way less emotional and catty," Stubbs wrote on X in early June.

Expand Tweet

More recently, the Aussie was upset at the US government's inability to find Melissa Hortman and John Hoffman's assassins.

"Maybe send the national guard to find the dude that just shot a law makers in Minnesota instead of citizens in LA," she wrote on X last week.

Expand Tweet

Stubbs was mostly a doubles specialist during her tennis playing days, winning 66 doubles titles, including four Majors in women's doubles and two in mixed doubles.

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More

