"It's the cutest thing in the world" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle on the American's reaction on seeing the couple's foster kittens

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently shared some candid moments of the American’s initial reaction upon seeing their foster kitten.

The couple has been known to foster kittens and puppies for some time now, and Morgan keeps sharing these cherished moments with her fans. Only a few days back, Morgan Riddle shared glimpses of two kittens they took in to foster.

“Meet Yoda & Ewok” she introduced the kitties in her story.

The 26-year-old went a step further this time and documented boyfriend Taylor Fritz's first reaction upon seeing the new members. She described how sweetly the tennis star reacts to these foster animals every single time.

“The exact same reaction every single time and it is the most cutest thing in the world,” Riddle said beginning the video.

In the next clip, she was seen sitting on a couch with the kittens. Moments later, Fritz entered the room completely unaware of the kitty’s presence. He soon noticed and was in complete awe. He started petting the new fosters without wasting another moment.

In the video, the tennis star is seen playing with them.

"Time to rehab and hope to be back on court as soon as I can be" - Taylor Fritz after pulling out of 2023 Paris Masters

The World No. 9, Taylor Fritz had recently withdrawn from the 2023 Paris Masters before his second-round match citing abdominal injury.

The American advanced to the second round where he was to face Daniel Altmaier after defeating Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-4 in his first round. However, he announced he would be withdrawing from his Paris Masters campaign due to health-related issues.

“Devastated to have to pull out with so much on the line. All I wanted was the chance to fight for my potential Turin spot but after getting scans today on my oblique it’s just not possible for me to play. Time to rehab and hope to be back on court as soon as I can be.” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He confirmed that he had been suffering from an abdominal injury and had been under treatment during the match.

“It’s something that’s been bothering me for a little bit… I didn’t think it was anything too bad going in (to this match), but one where I slid out and sliced that forehand, I felt like I did something that I had never done to it before,” said Fritz as per ATP . “Like maybe I tore something or pulled it. So I’m going to have to get it checked out and see what’s going on.”

“It was aggravated after Australia this year. It was aggravated during and after Wimbledon. I felt it last week but it wasn’t bad. When I went to hit a defensive slice forehand, I felt something new with it.. like I made it worse,” he added.