Casper Ruud spoke about his excitement for Rafael Nadal's Barcelona Open campaign along with the possibility of the Spaniard and Novak Djokovic retiring from tennis soon.

Nadal returned on the tour with a convincing 6-2, 6-3 win over Italy's Flavio Cobolli in the opening round of the Barcelona Open on the back of four break points. This was his first appearance on tour since the Brisbane International in January.

Casper Ruud, who is yet to start his journey in Barcelona recently talked to the ATP about the excitement around the 22-time Grand Slam champion's return. He said:

"Yes, really really exciting. You know, I might sound like I’m like a fanboy but that’s okay I mean his absence from the tour is… you notice it, and it’s always fun when he shows up."

Ruud then talked about the impact that the likes of Nadal, Djokovic, and Roger Federer have had on their contemporaries and regretted the Spaniard and Serb approaching the shore in their respective careers.

"You know him, Roger, Novak, they have a huge influence on the tour and whenever they're absent, it's different, obviously, it is an opportunity for every other player but now, at this point of their careers with Rafa…, Roger has already retired, but it’s getting closer to the end for them unfortunately and they will be so missed," the Norwegian added.

Expand Tweet

Ruud is the third seed in the main draw at Barcelona. He received a bye in the first round and will clash with France's Alexandre Muller in the second on Wednesday, April 17.

Rafael Nadal to face Alex de Minaur in Barcelona Open 2R

The Spaniard with Alex de Minaur before their match at the 2023 United Cup

Rafael Nadal has his work cut for Wednesday, April 17, as he takes on the fresh legs of fourth seed Alex de Minaur in the second round of the Barcelona Open 2024. de Minaur advanced to the second round on the back of a bye in the first due to him being one of the seeded players.

The Spaniard holds a strong 3-1 lead over De Minaur in terms of the head-to-head. However, the Aussie won the most recent match between the two (3-6, 6-1, 7-5) in Sydney during the 2023 United Cup.

Whoever out of Nadal and De Minaur wins, will face either 16th seed Arthur Fils or Daniel Altmaier in the third round of the Barcelona Open.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : Will we see a Nadal vs Ruud final in Barcelona? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback