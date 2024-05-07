"It's nice to feel so glamorous" - Iga Swiatek on her stunning 'fun' photoshoot for Elle magazine

Iga Swiatek recently spoke positively about posing for the cover of the Elle Poland magazine. The Pole attributed her experience to the crew at the photoshoot and her growing confidence in her own body.

Swiatek donned a vivacious high-neck black bodysuit and a vibrant red dress for the cover of Elle Poland's June issue. The 22-year-old's hair and make-up were also on fleek.

Iga Swiatek is currently preparing for the Italian Open, the main-draw action of which begins later on Tuesday (May 7). The World No. 1 fielded a question about the above photoshoot while speaking to the media in Rome. Although initially she felt a little out of place posing for the photos, she had great things to say about her experience.

The Pole claimed that since she regularly practices fluidity in her movement while training for matches, she got increasingly comfortable at the end with different poses. She also credited Elle Magazine's modeling coach for providing guidance to her.

"Honestly, it was great because I really had fun. I would say posing wasn't easy at the beginning. I had a coach on set that kind of showed me what to do," Iga Swiatek said during her pre-tournament press conference in Rome. "Then it got easy because we're kind of used to repeating movements, even on court. I kind of used that to pose a little bit better.

"At the end it was great. I was, like, doing weird stuff. On the photos it appeared so nice, I was like, 'Oh, my God'. It feels great when you're like (showing different poses), then it looks good," she added. "It's almost like an art when this guy showed me how to pose. So, yeah, it was really fun."

She added that 'feeling glamorous' bodes well for her self-confidence before reiterating how the Elle Poland crew made her feel at home.

"At the beginning for sure I felt rusty, but I felt really confident and, like, taken care of. When you're kind of living your normal life and you're being just yourself, it's sometimes nice to feel so glamorous, as you said (smiling)," she said. "It's also good to, like, treat yourself that way. So, yeah, it was really great."

Iga Swiatek also donned a black dress for her 2023 French Open winner's photoshoot

Iga Swiatek poses for the 2023 Women's French Open Winner Photocall

Iga Swiatek has monopolized the French Open since joining the head of the table on the women's tour in 2020, winning three of the four editions of the tournament since. During the winner's photocall of her last triumph in Paris, she served up elegant looks as she posed in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Swiatek stunned in a black off-shoulder dress for the photoshoot, pairing the outfit with a rose gold watch and black heels. She was beaming ear-to-ear as she held the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen for the third time in her young career.

The 22-year-old turned up the style once again during the pre-tournament photoshoot for the WTA Finals in Cancun later in the year, donning a long-sleeved red dress. This time around, she tied her hair back as she stood out amongst the elite eight — all of whom wore white for the photos.

Expand Tweet