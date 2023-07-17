"It's a wig!" - Serena Williams shares hilarious anecdote about daughter Olympia snitching on her

Serena Williams shared a humorous anecdote past to her fans where she was recently caught off guard by her daughter Olympia Ohanian.

Embarrassing moments are a part of everyone’s life, and tennis legend Serena Williams seems no exception. The American is known to share laughable moments with her 5-year-old daughter, from playing tennis to rocking matching outfits.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, alongside her husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, welcomed Olympia on 1 September 2017. The duo shares an intimate love for their little one and often shares those moments with the world.

Most recently, Williams revealed an anecdote where she was hilariously embarrassed by her daughter in front of a stranger. The narrative, although precise, accurately depicted how Olympia amusingly ratted out her mother with no hesitation.

In a tweet, the former World No. 1 narrates an incident where a stranger warmly complimented on her lovely hair; however, the story takes a hysterical turn. Following the stranger’s kind comment, Olympia humorously snitched on her mother, stating her “lovely hair” to be a wig.

"Nice lady: I love your hair. Me: Awww Thanks! Olympia: It’s a WIG!!!" captioned Serena Williams.

Serena Williams @serenawilliams Nice lady: I love your hair

Me: Awww Thanks!

Olympia : It’s a WIG!!!

Former American tennis pro, Williams, is regarded as one of the most iconic personalities in tennis. The 41-year-old amassed 23 Grand Slam titles before ultimately “evolving away” from the sport in 2022.

In May 2023, Williams made a surprise revelation at the Met Gala, where she flaunted her baby bump with a stunning black dress and confirmed her second pregnancy with her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

Serena Williams reveals her belly care routine with daughter Olympia Ohanian

Serena Williams with her daughter Olympia Ohanian

Tennis icon Serena Williams is underway her second pregnancy and recently revealed a secret that has helped her maintain her baby bump healthy.

The 41-year-old mother loves creating wholesome moments with her daughter. Most recently, Williams posted a video titled “My Belly Routine featuring Olympia” on her official YouTube channel, directing viewers to her daily belly routine.

The American revealed different products she uses to prevent aging and stretch marks on her belly. Furthermore, she mentioned that her daughter was her best friend while talking about a recommendation from another close friend.

"People love it my best friend actually really loves it and she told me to get her some but, well, my other one of my other best friends, sorry, Olympia is my best friend," Williams said.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas