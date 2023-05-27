"It sounds like Coco Gauff just has a bunch of 'yes people' around her" - Tennis fans troll American for calling her forehand a "weapon"

Coco Gauff was at the receiving end of trolling from tennis fans after she remarked that her forehand was one of her "weapons" on clay.

Although Gauff commenced her 2023 season by winning the WTA 250 ASB Classic, she hasn't been able to find more success since. She reached the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships, where Iga Swiatek beat her in straight sets. The 19-year-old's record now stands at 18-8.

In a press conference ahead of the 2023 French Open, last year's runner-up Gauff stated that while her forehand needed improvement on other surfaces, it was a "weapon" on clay.

"Obviously, the forehand is something that I have to improve on, but on clay especially, I feel like it's one of my weapons. Last year, I won a lot of points using that heavy forehand, and I think that that's something I continue to do this year," Coco Gauff said.

Fans were quick to cite the World No. 6's "delusional thinking" and remind her that she had been committing an awful lot of unforced errors with her forehand lately, while also questioning her team members' awareness.

"It sounds to me like Gauff just has a bunch of "yes people" around her. Who on earth is telling her that her forehand is a weapon on any surface? Her forehand was an absolute disaster against Bouzkova in her most recent match. It's regressing, if anything," a fan tweeted.

"It sounds to me like Gauff just has a bunch of "yes people" around her. Who on earth is telling her that her forehand is a weapon on any surface? Her forehand was an absolute disaster against Bouzkova in her most recent match. It's regressing, if anything," a fan tweeted.

"I don’t agree. The results from her last three tournaments have shown that the forehand continues to be a weakness, even on clay. It’s not about the timing or the surface, it’s about the technique," a user wrote.

"I don't agree. The results from her last three tournaments have shown that the forehand continues to be a weakness, even on clay. It's not about the timing or the surface, it's about the technique," a user wrote.

"Just need Zverev to say the same about his own Forehand, & we all can go to sleep after that. The more players try to deny the flaws, the longer/more difficult it will be to get over them," another tweet read.

ALL IN @ALLINBET9



Here are some more fan reactions:

Here are some more fan reactions:

"It's definitely a weapon. A weapon at letting her down in matches, that is."

"she's kinda winning the idgaf award I support"

"girl, your forehand is a weapon for the other players to benefit from it"

"She's obviously not going to come out and say it's awful, but I'd hardly call the FH a weapon. At best it's ok. She just gets so much spin but 0 actual pace or depth, so even when it's not an error she can't rly do much with that shot. It just bounces up short. Thats not a weapon"

Roksanche @Roksanche

"Oh Coco, it's not a weapon on clay, it's just less of a problem. These two things are not the same"

Coco Gauff credits tennis for her maturity

Coco Gauff is currently ranked WTA World No. 6.

Coco Gauff was asked in the press conference in Paris about her growth on and off the court since finishing losing to Iga Swiatek in the 2022 French Open final. She stated that she thought of herself as a mature person both on the court and away from the sport, and added that tennis helped her grow significantly.

"I feel like on court, in a way, I've been an adult my whole [career] — since I joined the tour," she said. "I think you could tell in the way I handle myself on the court mostly good. Off the court, I'm definitely a person that would consider myself mature. A lot of people consider that about me. So I do think being on tour has forced me to grow up faster."

Gauff will face World No. 68 Rebeka Masarova in the first round of Roland Garros on Sunday, May 28. The two players have clashed only once so far, with the American registering a comprehensive win (6-1, 6-1) against the Spaniard in the final of the 2023 ASB Classic.

The teenager will be hoping to do better in Paris after struggling to make an impact on the tour this season. Since winning the title in New Zealand, she has reached the semifinals only once (Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships) and the quarterfinals twice (Indian Wells, Qatar Open).

