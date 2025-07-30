  • home icon
  • "It took me four or five hours" - Coco Gauff opens up about surprising boyfriend Jalen Sera with 'intricate' handcrafted anniversary gift

"It took me four or five hours" - Coco Gauff opens up about surprising boyfriend Jalen Sera with 'intricate' handcrafted anniversary gift

By Urvi Mehra
Published Jul 30, 2025 04:04 GMT
Coco Gauff and her boyfriend Jalen Sera (Image Source: Getty)
Coco Gauff and her boyfriend Jalen Sera (Image Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff has shared a heartwarming anecdote about an anniversary gift she crafted for her boyfriend, Jalen Sera. The World No. 2 made the revelation while opening up about the nicest gesture she's ever made for someone.

Gauff recently arrived at the Canadian Open in Montreal to commence her North American hardcourt swing. The American will be hoping to make a deep run at the WTA 1000 event and gain important preparation for the upcoming US Open, where she will look to win her second Grand Slam title of the season.

Ahead of her opening match, Coco Gauff joined the likes of Jessica Pegula, Leylah Fernandez and Emma Navarro in revealing the kindest thing she's ever done for someone. The World No. 2 gave the nod to the handmade scrapbook she had painstakingly made for her boyfriend Jalen Sera, sharing that she had put hours into the design so it would truly stand out.

"Probably an anniversary gift I made for my boyfriend. It was like this scrapbook situation. It took me four or five hours to make. It's pretty intricate, wasn't your average scrapbook," Gauff said.
Gauff and Sera recently celebrated their two-year anniversary shortly after the 21-year-old won her second Grand Slam title at the 2025 French Open. On the day of their anniversary, Gauff was surprised with a touching congratulatory video message from Sera, where he declared his love for the World No. 2.

Coco Gauff enjoyed relaxing break with boyfriend Jalen Sera before Canadian Open

Coco Gauff - Source: Getty
Coco Gauff - Source: Getty

Following her disappointing first-round exit at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, Coco Gauff found comfort in spending quality time with her boyfriend Jalen Sera. The couple kicked back in Florida, celebrating the 4th of July together and spending a lot of time on water so the World No. 2 could enjoy being a "Pisces in her natural habitat."

Gauff and Sera also headed to Atlanta and attended Beyonce's concert, where the two-time Grand Slam champion was delighted by a special interaction with the singer. After rejuvenating herself in her boyfriend's company, Gauff has turned her attention to the Canadian Open.

Coco Gauff has kicked off her Montreal campaign with a hard-fought win, beating Danielle Collins 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(2) to advance to the third round of the WTA 1000 event. Up next, the American will battle it out against Veronika Kudermetova, who set up the clash by defeating Olga Danilovic 6-4, 6-2.

Urvi Mehra

Urvi Mehra

Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this.

Edited by Urvi Mehra
