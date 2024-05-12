Italian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 6

Third-round matches across men's and women's singles will take centrestage on Day 6 of the Italian Open. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's quest for a seventh title in Rome continues against Alejandro Tabilo.
Aryna Sabalenka staged a comeback to down Katie Volynets in the previous round. She'll take on Dayana Yastremska on Saturday. Her fellow Grand Slam champions Jelena Ostapenko and Victoria Azarenka are also in the fray.
The all-American clash between Taylor Fritz and Sebastian Korda is one of the must-see matches of the day. Sofia Kenin will aim to continue her resurgence in Rome as well.
Top-10 players Maria Sakkari, Alexander Zverev, and Grigor Dimitrov will also take to the court on Saturday. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 6 of the Italian Open:
Schedule for Day 6 of the Italian Open (May 12)
Centre Court
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (5) Maria Sakkari vs (30) Anhelina Kalinina
Followed by: (32) Dayana Yastremska vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka
Not before 2:00 p.m. local time: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (29) Alejandro Tabilo
Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (16) Elina Svitolina vs (23) Anna Kalinskaya
Not before 8:30 p.m. local time: (3) Alexander Zverev vs Luciano Darderi
Grand Stand Arena
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (Q) Francesco Passaro vs Nuno Norges
Followed by: (Q) Terence Atmane vs (8) Grigor Dimitrov
Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: Sara Sorribes Tormo vs (9) Jelena Ostapenko
Followed by: (13) Danielle Collins vs (22) Caroline Garcia
Followed by: (12) Ben Shelton vs Zhang Zhizhen
Pietrangeli
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (Q) Thiago Monteiro vs Miomir Kecmanovic
Followed by: (20) Francisco Cerundolo vs (16) Karen Khachanov
Followed by: (11) Taylor Fritz vs (24) Sebastian Korda
Followed by: (24) Victoria Azarenka vs Mayar Sherif
Followed by: (WC) Matteo Arnaldi/Francesco Passaro vs (2) Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden
The full schedule can be found here.
Where to watch Italian Open 2024?
Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players in action at the Italian Open:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN
Australia - beIN Sports
India - Sony Sports (ATP) and Tennis Channel (WTA)
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Italian Open 2024 - Match Timings
Matches on all courts will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 6 of the tournament are as follows:
