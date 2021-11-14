Ivan Ljubicic says "we will see Roger Federer next year", believes Novak Djokovic is "always" the favorite to win an event

Roger Federer's coach, Ivan Ljubicic, recently provided an update on the 40-year-old's recovery process, revealing that the Swiss legend plans to return to the tour next year.

Ljubicic also believes Novak Djokovic will be the man to beat in Turin in the coming week, given how he triumphed at Paris-Bercy.

Roger Federer has been out of action since aggravating his knee injury at Wimbledon earlier this year. The Swiss star was forced to undergo a third procedure on his joint after having gone under the knife twice in 2020.

Federer has always maintained that he intends to make one last comeback to the sport. His father, Robert, reiterated the same in a recent interview.

While speaking to Sky, Ljubicic echoed similar sentiments and added that the 20-time Major champion is being extremely patient during his rehabilitation.

"We will see Roger next year," Ljubicic said. "I don't know when exactly, but he is undergoing rehabilitation. He's recovering slowly, he's in no hurry."

Shifting his focus to the ATP Finals, the Croat opined that Novak Djokovic is the top favorite given how he has seemingly exorcized his demons from the US Open defeat to Daniil Medvedev.

The Russian handed Djokovic one of his toughest losses in New York, which also prevented him from becoming the first man in more than 50 years to win the Calendar Slam.

However, Djokovic exacted revenge in spectacular fashion at the Paris Masters, beating the World No. 2 despite going down by a set.

"It's always Djokovic (when asked about who the favorite for the ATP Finals is)," Ljubicic said. "We can say that in Bercy he canceled the trauma of New York."

Ivan Ljubicic, who is also Matteo Berrettini's manager, expressed his desire to see the Italian do well in the ATP Finals since it is a home event for him.

"An Italian who plays the Finals in Italy is truly fantastic," Ljubicic said. "It is a particular group tournament, you have to win at least a couple of games to pass, it will be great. We hope that Matteo will go on as much as possible, to see him in the final on Sunday 21st."

Novak Djokovic could equal Roger Federer's record and break another at the 2021 ATP Finals

Roger Federer, in action against Novak Djokovic at the 2019 Nitto ATP Finals

Five-time champion Novak Djokovic, could achieve a number of remarkable feats at the 2021 ATP Finals. The biggest feat he could achieve is to draw level with Roger Federer's all-time tally of six season-ending championships by winning the title. Djokovic, 34, could also become the oldest champion in the history of the event, should he win the title this time around. In doing so, he would be breaking yet another record held by Federer, who, till date, remains the oldest champion (2011; 30 years and three months).

