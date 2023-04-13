German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff pulled off an upset when he sent fourth seed Casper Ruud packing with a 6-1, 7-6(6) win at the ongoing Monte-Carlo Masters on Thursday (April 13).

Struff, ranked 100 in the world, has been in good form at the Monte-Carlo Masters and has accounted for some big names already. He beat Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-4, 6-3 and the 14th seed Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-2 in the previous rounds.

The German player had Ruud on the ropes constantly in the third round and was even about to close the match at 6-1, 5*-1. However, a late fightback from the former World No. 2 and a lapse in concentration from the big-hitting Struff took the second set to the tiebreaker, where the latter eventually prevailed.

Speaking in his on-court interview afterwards, the 32-year admitted that he was happy to stay focussed and play an aggressive brand of tennis.

"Very, very happy in the end that I managed to get the focus again and managed to play aggressive tennis again and trust myself," he said.

The World No. 100 added that it was nice to be back in Monte-Carlo and play some good tennis and hoped to continue his good form into the quarterfinals too.

"Yes, it's so nice to be back here in Monte Carlo. I really missed the tournament last year and you see so many great tennis fans here. It's packed everyday, the atmosphere is amazing and it's just a joy to play in front of the fans. And yes, it's definitely great to be back in the top tournaments," he added.

Jan-Lennard Struff admits he got nervous in the end

Germany tennis player Jan-Lennard Struff

Jan-Lennard Struff further added that his plan was to attack, serve well and play well and was happy to have executed his plan well, even if he did admit that he did get nervous in the end.

"I played some amazing tennis. I attacked nearly every ball I played. I served well and I played good to the net. Everything was pretty good. But I got a bit nervous in the end and yes, it's crazy," he said.

The German acknowledged that playing a third set would have been very tough after two grueling sets and was glad to have finished the match in straight sets.

"I'm very happy to be through now because it was very tough and if I lose the second set, honestly, it's tough to play third after such a lead and such match points. Yes, brutal," he added.

Jan-Lennard Struff also had some good words for his opponent and said that although he saved break points very well, Rudd played well to try and thwart his moves.

"I saved the break points pretty well. I mean, serving well, served and volleyed. And then I had the match point. He played a good for inside in, and then I played yes, tough, tough, half volley. But that's tennis. You never can count someone out and he tried his best," he said.

Jan-Lennard Struff will next face the winner of the match between Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals.

