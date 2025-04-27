Jannik Sinner fans furious over Stan Wawrinka's controversial take about Italian's doping case 'hurting' tennis

Stan Wawrinka recently faced significant backlash after commenting that Jannik Sinner's doping case was "hurting" tennis. Many fans criticized the Swiss veteran’s remarks, with some even referencing his alleged past relationship with Donna Vekic, which reportedly began when she was just 17.

Wawrinka has consistently voiced his dissatisfaction with Sinner's doping controversy. The Italian tested positive twice for Clostebol, an illegal substance, but received a "no-fault" verdict from the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

However, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed the decision, and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) set a hearing date for April 2025. In February 2025, Sinner and WADA reached a settlement, with Sinner accepting a three-month ban.

At the time, Wawrinka expressed his frustration on social media, stating that he no longer "believed in a clean sport."

More recently, in an interview with Eurosport France, the 40-year-old criticized how the case was handled and the communication surrounding it. He added:

"It's been handled in a way that I think is hurting tennis, simply because at the end of the day you ask yourself what the fight is that you're trying to win. Are you really looking for the positive players or is it all about having a good lawyer who gets you out of the case in the best possible way?"

Expand Tweet

His comments were posted on X, and Wawrinka came under fire from fans.

"Babe, you dated a 17 years old when you were 29. You have no room to speaking about morality.." one fan wrote.

"The thing that truly hurt tennis is an old man dating a minor and getting away with it, not sinner suspended for micro contamination pedo, as Mirka once said he's just a crying baby," another fan wrote.

"Then f**k off and retire if you have lost faith in clean sport. my God shut your gob and never toss him a mic again," a third fan wrote.

Here are a few more fan reactions Stan Wawrinka's comments about Jannik Sinner's doping case.

"My God this @stanwawrinka is also stupid as well as ignorant! After a year he still talks bullshit! It really means that he has macaque peanuts in his brain!" one fan wrote.

"@stanwawrinka You're confused because you don't know the ITIA and WADA regulations; you're confused because you haven't even read a page of the Sinner case. Study, then come back here and we'll quiz you," another fan wrote.

"We're not remotely interested in his point of view. Why he feels he has to keep giving it shows a certain resentment, jealousy, and need for attention. And to think I used to like him," yet another fan wrote.

Stan Wawrinka previously spoke about lack of "transparency" in Jannik Sinner's doping case

Stan Wawrinka and Jannik Sinner at the 2023 US Open - Source: Getty

Three-time Grand Slam champion, Stan Wawrinka, spoke about Jannik Sinner's doping case in an interview with 'Il Corriere dello Sport' in March. This came after his tweet about not believing in a "clean sport." He justified his comment by stating (via Tennis World USA):

"So many negative things have happened in men's and women's tennis in recent years, and the image of our sport has been damaged. I hope the situation will improve in the future."

"My tweet against Jannik Sinner? The world No.1 on the men's and women's tours have both performed well in the past year. We learned this news many months later, there was a total lack of transparency," he added.

In 2024, the tennis world was also rocked by the doping case of Iga Swiatek. While the Pole was World No. 1, she tested positive for an illegal substance and later accepted a one-month ban.

40-year-old Wawrinka currently holds a 1-7 record on the ATP Tour in 2025. Ranked World No. 158, he was last ousted from the Barcelona Open in the first round.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner is now close to completing his three-month ban. He will miss a total of 12 ATP Tour-level events but return to play at his home Masters 1000 event, the Italian Open.

