"Jannik Sinner got carrots, Carlos Alcaraz got his bees" - Fans react to Spaniard getting unexpected support from horrors of past at Indian Wells

Carlos Alcaraz receiving support from a group of fans dressed up as bees has recently sparked hilarious reactions from tennis fans online. Many of them are comparing the group of bee supporters to Jannik Sinner's infamous group of supporters, the 'Carota Boys'.

Ad

Alcaraz was involved in a strange incident during his quarterfinal match against Alexander Zverev at the Indian Wells Masters last year when a swarm of bees attacked the Spaniard, causing the match to be temporarily suspended. After the issue was sorted, the match resumed, and the 21-year-old clinched the win.

Funnily, Carlos Alcaraz met with Lance Davis, who was the Spanaird's knight in shining armor during his bee ordeal, at the coin toss of his opening match at the 2025 Paribas Open. However, his bee connection didn't end there, as a bunch of supporters hilariously dressed up as bees during his round of 32 match against Denis Shapovalov at the Indian Wells Masters on Tuesday, which he won 6-2, 6-4.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were delighted to see the four-time Grand Slam champion receiving a group of mascot supporters, much like his rival Jannik Sinner, who has the Carota Boys. One fan joked about how ATP was going biodiverse.

"Sinner got his carrots and Alcaraz got his bees.@atptour is going biodiverse," the fan joked.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan added,

"Oh god not a second carota like pandemic upon us," the fan quipped.

Here are some other reactions from tennis fans, with one of them hilariously bringing up the Stefanos Tsitsipas-bee incident.

"Imagine explaining the bees and carrots to a non tennis watcher," a fan said.

"Does fashion hinge on colors…," a fan questioned hilariously.

"Draper nation wearing garlic bread costumes to jack’s next match bc for whatever reason it’s brought him luck," a fan wrote amusingly.

Ad

"There's a person imitating a bee behind me," a fan made a reference with a GIF.

The Spaniard amusingly admitted that the support from this bee crowd impacted his tennis positively.

"It is funny, because, I mean, it helped me a lot" - Carlos Alcaraz on receiving support from a unique bunch of supporters

Carlos Alcaraz - Source: Getty

While talking to the media during the post-match press conference, Carlos Alcaraz opened up about how his bee supporters positively impacted his tennis as they allowed him to enjoy it more.

Ad

"It is funny, because, I mean, it helped me a lot, because, you know, during the whole first set, I was looking at them and laughing (smiling). And I always say that when I laughing, when I having fun on the court I show good tennis," Alcaraz said.

He also revealed that he took a selfie with them after the match.

Ad

"So probably thanks to them, so I could show good tennis as well. I didn't realize until the second game, the camera put them on the screen. So it was funny. As I said, I took a selfie with them at the end because I think they deserve it."

Carlos Alcaraz will take on 14th seed Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters. The Spaniard leads the head-to-head record against the Bugarian star 3-2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback