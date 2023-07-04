Jannik Sinner made a bold statement with Gucci during his outing on Wimbledon’s prestigious Centre Court on the opening day of the 2023 edition.

Wimbledon introduced one of the title favorites, Sinner, to the main court in the final match of the opening day. While the 21-year-old’s victory against Juan Manuel Cerundolo was a routine straight-setter, it was his unconventional accessory that caught the eye of the tennis world.

Sinner walked out on the Centre Court with a stylish custom-made Gucci duffle bag, alongside his usual Head racquet bag. While the brand’s unmistakable ‘GG’ monogram was wrapped all around, the Italian’s initials ‘J.S.’ were an impressive addition, imprinted on the sides to confirm the bag’s one-of-a-kind status.

Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis



Gucci had to work with Jannik's team for approvals from ITF, ATP & Wimbledon, to follow the strict requirements & the Championships' dress code. Jannik Sinner was the first player to carry a luxury logo-ed bag made by a high-fashion brand on a #Wimbledon court, as per Gucci.Gucci had to work with Jannik's team for approvals from ITF, ATP & Wimbledon, to follow the strict requirements & the Championships' dress code. Jannik Sinner was the first player to carry a luxury logo-ed bag made by a high-fashion brand on a #Wimbledon court, as per Gucci. Gucci had to work with Jannik's team for approvals from ITF, ATP & Wimbledon, to follow the strict requirements & the Championships' dress code. https://t.co/UmZFftIb7o

Jannik Sinner’s fashion statement comes as a surprising change, given the court’s history with strict etiquettes and continued adherence to an all-white dress code. At the last year’s Wimbledon Championships, Nick Kyrgios received a code violation for flaunting his red-white Air Jordans shoes on the court.

Not only is Sinner’s statement in Gucci a first for the tournament, but it is also a first for the luxury brand as well as its house ambassador.

“Jannik Sinner, Ambassador for the House, is captured on court at Wimbledon where he won his first match with a one-of-a-kind Gucci duffle bag custom designed for him,” Gucci wrote on Instagram.

It has been a year since the Florence-based luxury brand announced Sinner as its brand ambassador in July 2022. The 21-year-old also recently featured in the brand’s campaign, “A Hero’s Journey,” which narrates celebrated athletes' personal experiences and their paths to success.

Jannik Sinner through to the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Sinner at the 2023 Championships

Jannik Sinner made a splash at last year's Wimbledon Championships. The Italian, who had never before scored a victory at the grasscourt Slam, went on to reach the quarterfinals of the 2022 event.

His campaign included a commendable four-set victory over his arch-rival Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round. He then proved to be eventual champion Novak Djokovic’s biggest threat, as he pushed the Serb to five sets before crashing out in the quarterfinal.

Thanks to his impressive run in 2022, the World No. 8 is expectedly one of the favorites in the ongoing edition.

Sinner, who is in pursuit of his maiden Grand Slam title, is through to the second round with an opening-match victory over Juan Manuel Cerundolo. The 21-year-old dismissed the Argentine opponent in one hour and 30 minutes with a score of 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 on Monday, July 3.

He will face yet another Argentine in former World No. 8 Diego Schwartzman for a spot in the third round.

Poll : 0 votes