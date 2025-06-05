Jannik Sinner opens up about his connection to Lois Boisson after playing a special role in her training ahead of French Open SF

Jannik Sinner sparred with Lois Boisson in a warm-up session at the 2025 French Open. The World No. 1 later shared that he knew Boisson and had trained with her at the same center long before she came into the limelight at Roland Garros.

Boisson defeated Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, June 5, at Court Philippe Chatrier, becoming the first woman in the Open Era to reach the French Open semifinals as a wild card. Meanwhile, World No. 1 Sinner juggernauted his way into the semifinals with a 6-1, 7-5, 6-0 over Alexander Bublik in the quarterfinals.

In a press conference before the win, Sinner praised Boisson and appreciated her approach to the game.

“It's amazing, no? I think [it’s] exactly what France needs: something very new, very special, great mentality. I think she's someone who is quite calm on the court, at least she seems like it,” he said.

He added that he had trained alongside Boisson and knew her well, saying:

“We were actually in the same centre for a little while back in the days, and we practised sometimes together even there. So I know her. It's now already a [long] time ago."

The three-time Grand Slam champion also shared that he had sparred with Boisson before their quarterfinal matches.

“Today it was raining, so I called the desk [to see] if there was a free spot, because I don't want to risk going to go on court without warming up. So we arrived here quite early. She [Boisson] said straight away yes, and we hit some balls."

Jannik Sinner continued to read Boisson's style of play and wished her the best, adding:

“It was a very consistent warmup for a different game style for a woman, because the ball is quite high and quite spinny, physically very strong. She deserves to be in the position where she is right now, and we wish her all the best for the future.”

Louis Boisson and Jannik Sinner advance to the SF at the French Open 2025

Jannik Sinner at the 2025 French Open. Image: Getty

Louis Boisson will face Coco Gauff in the semifinals of the 2025 French Open on Thursday, June 5.

Ranked outside the top 300 and entering the Grand Slam as a wildcard, Boisson is coming into her own in the spotlight of Roland Garros. The home-hope will be looking to make history as the first Frenchwoman to reach the semifinals of the claycourt Major since Marion Bartoli in 2011.

Coco Gauff, the 2023 US Open champion, will stand in her way. In 2022, the American came close to clinching the French Open trophy but finished as a runner-up.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner will face Novak Djokovic, arguably his toughest competitor in the Grand Slam event so far. Sinner was on the sidelines for a doping ban after his 2025 Australian Open title win. However, he was back on court at the Italian Open, where he stood as a finalist next to eventual title-winner Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner appears to be in near-perfect form at Roland Garros and has not dropped a set en route to the semifinals.

On the other hand, Novak Djokovic had a lukewarm clay season with early exits in the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Madrid Open. However, the former World No. 1 entered the French Open after claiming his 100th ATP title at the Geneva Open and is going strong, having dropped just one set in the claycourt Major so far.

The semifinal clash between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic will take place on Friday, June 6.

