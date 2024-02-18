Jannik Sinner to reach new career-high ranking after making third consecutive final at Rotterdam

Jannik Sinner guaranteed himself a career-high ranking of No. 3 by reaching a third consecutive final — his second this year — at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam.

The Italian, who lifted his maiden Grand Slam trophy at the Australian Open in January, ousted home player Tallon Griekspoor in the semifinal in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

The win has locked down Sinner’s top-three debut, which he will achieve this week if he wins the Rotterdam final. But with Daniil Medvedev already having withdrawn from the Qatar Open, where he was defending a bunch of ranking points, the Italian will enter the top three even if he were to lose in Rotterdam.

The math is simple. Sinner currently sits at No. 4 with 8,070 points. His run to the final in Rotterdam has seen him add another 30 to the tally to be placed at 8,100, just short of third-ranked Medvedev’s 8,265 points. The Russian currently has 8,765 points but will lose 500 after choosing not to defend his Rotterdam title.

If Sinner wins the Rotterdam final against Alex de Minaur, he will overtake Medvedev to take the third spot with 8,270 points. However, if he loses the Rotterdam final, he will remain No. 4 when the rankings are updated on Monday.

Medvedev, however, will be unable to defend 250 points from his run to the Qatar Open title next week as he has already withdrawn from the tournament. His tally will thus read 8,015.

With Sinner not defending any points that week, he will have at least 8,100 points, which should be enough to overtake the Russian.

Jannik Sinner to take on Alex de Minaur for Rotterdam title

Jannik Sinner at the ABN AMRO Open.

Jannik Sinner will take on Alex De Minaur for the Rotterdam title, having ousted home player Tallon Griekspoor in the last-four clash.

Reflecting on his win in the semifinals, the Italian said he knew he needed to raise his level playing against an in-from opponent playing at home and was happy to have come through.

“Today, in a practice session beforehand, we tried to keep the intensity quite high, trying to feel the court and get into the rhythm a little bit,” Jannik Sinner said in his post-match interview.

“I knew that today I had to raise the level, which I have done, and obviously I’m glad that I can play once more here in the final in Rotterdam,” he added.

Sinner has been on a roll of late. Besides the Australian Open and Rotterdam final, he had also reached the summit clash of his last tournament in 2023, the ATP Finals.