Jannik Sinner's rumored girlfriend Laila Hasanovic fires back at claims about her 'fling' with Holger Rune in strongly-worded message

Jannik Sinner's rumored girlfriend Laila Hasanovic has issued a firm response to reports linking her to Holger Rune. The Danish model set the record straight about the supposed romance with Rune after a photo sparked chatter.Rumors surrounding Sinner and Hasanovic's relationship have been swirling for months, with speculation ramping up during the US Open. This is because the World No. 2 was seen with a photo of Hasanovic as his phone wallpaper and the Danish model later appeared in the stands to cheer him on during his semifinal clash against Felix Auger-Aliassime. Subsequently, an interview given by the owner of an ice cream shop in Monte Carlo, which is reportedly frequented by the pair, added more fuel to the rumors.However, the attention has also sparked intense scrutiny. A TikTok user recently shared a picture of Laila Hasanovic and her mother, claiming they were seated in Holger Rune's player box at a tournament and alleging that she had a &quot;fling&quot; with the Dane.&quot;So apparently laila hasanovic (Jannik sinner's rumoured new gf) was spotted with her mom on holger rune's player box (there's rumours they had a fling) february this year (she was rumoured to still be dating mick schumacher),&quot; the user posted.Hasanovic was quick to shut down the speculation, firmly questioning why she couldn't just enjoy a match in her hometown without people starting baseless dating rumors.&quot;So I can't even watch a regular game in my hometown without people starting dating rumors? Come on guys,&quot; Hasanovic commented.This is not the first time that Laila Hasanovic has faced such scrutiny from tennis fans. She previously dealt with criticism from some of Jannik Sinner's supporters, who blamed her for his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open final. However, many others leapt to Hasanovic's defense and condemned the &quot;misogynistic&quot; backlash.Jannik Sinner confirmed he is in love amid romance rumors with Laila HasanovicJannik Sinner - Source: GettyWhile Jannik Sinner hasn't confirmed his relationship with Laila Hasanovic, the Italian did admit he was in love in an interview with Corriere Della Sera before the US Open. However, Sinner did not provide any more details, saying that he preferred to keep his personal life private.&quot;Yes, but we don't talk about our private life,&quot; Sinner said.On the tennis front, the World No. 2 recently defeated Learner Tien in the China Open final to clinch his third title of the season. The Italian then arrived at the Shanghai Masters with the aim of defending his title. However, he was forced to retire from his third-round clash against Tallon Griekspoor after struggling to walk while dealing with severe cramps.Jannik Sinner is expected to be back in action at the Six Kings Slam exhibition event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which will kick off on October 15. The four-time Grand Slam champion will be joined by the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz at the event.