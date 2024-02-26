"Jannik Sinner sweating after seeing this";"Sounds like a minion" - Novak Djokovic channeling his inner Alberto Tomba while skiing delights fans

Novak Djokovic channeling his inner three-time Olympic Gold medalist, Alberto Tomba, while skiing in Italy delighted tennis fans online.

Djokovic kicked off his 2024 season at the United Cup, followed by a semifinals run at the Australian Open. He defeated the likes of Dino Prizmic, Alexei Popyrin, Tomas Martin Etcheverry, and Adrian Mannarino to secure his spot in the quarterfinals in the Melbourne Major.

In the quarterfinal match, Djokovic emerged victorious against Taylor Fritz with a score of 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. However, his journey came to an end in the semifinals when he faced off against the eventual champion, Jannik Sinner, and suffered a defeat, losing 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3.

This loss not only dashed his hopes of claiming his 11th Australian Open title but also marked the end of his impressive 33-match winning streak at Melbourne Park.

After his disappointing exit from the Australian Open, Djokovic took a brief vacation in Italy before gearing up for the 2024 Indian Wells. During his time in Italy, he shared glimpses of his skiing adventures at the Val Gardena Ski Resort.

The World No. 1 recently shared a video of himself skiing and captioned that he was channeling his favorite skier, Tomba La Bomba aka Alberto Tomba.

"Tomba La Bombaaaaa 🤣 💪 🇮🇹 Throwback to recent skiing ⛷️ trip," he captioned his video.

Fans were thrilled to see the 24-time Grand Slam champion skiing on the slopes and took to social media to express their delight. Some fans even joked that Jannik Sinner, who was also a top junior skier before pursuing tennis professionally, might be "sweating" after witnessing the 36-year-old's skiing prowess.

"Jannik [Sinner] sweating after seeing this," a fan commented.

Others pointed out that the voice in the video resembled that of the popular animated characters, minions.

"😂 😂 😂 sounds like a minion," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Novak Djokovic will aim to win his sixth BNP Paribas Open title in Indian Wells

BNP Paribas Open 2016

Novak Djokovic will start his campaign in Indian Wells to win an unprecedented sixth title. His last appearance at the BNP Paribas Open was five years ago in 2019, where his campaign came to an end in the third round after a defeat to Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber in straight sets (6-4, 6-4).

The Serb has won the Indian Wells title five times - in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2015, and 2016. In his title-winning run in 2016, the World No. 1 defeated players like Bjorn Fratangelo, Philipp Kohlschreiber, Feliciano Lopez, and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the quarterfinals, followed by a semifinal victory against Rafael Nadal.

In the championship match, Djokovic faced off against Milos Raonic and emerged victorious with a dominant scoreline of 6-2, 6-0 to clinch the title.

