Jessica Pegula applauds Katie Ledecky after Olympic champion delivers impeccable Stanford commencement address

Jessica Pegula reacted to American swimmer Katie Ledecky's commencement address for Stanford’s graduating class of 2025. Pegula was at the French Open as the third seed but faced a defeat by Lois Boisson in the fourth round.

Jessica Pegula has taken the court at the ongoing Grass Court Championships Berlin, playing against Liudmila Samsonova in the first round. Ahead of that, the 2024 US Open finalist attended the Players' Party alongside other ace players like Elena Rybakina, Bianca Andreescu, Katerina Siniakova, Natalia Zabiiako, among others.

In a recent Instagram story, she shifted to lauding the swimming legend, Katie Ledecky, as the latter addressed Stanford’s graduating class of 2025 with a motivational speech. Jessica Pegula reacted to Ledecky's major honor with a few clapping emojis.

Jessica Pegula lauding Katie Ledecky; Instagram - @jpegula

In the speech, Ledecky talked about loving the race and not being focused on the podiums, but pacing up when the right time arrives.

"You don't have to win the race. You just need to win your race. And winning your race means falling in love with the process. Fall in love with the process, not the podium. You will probably have people tell you to pace yourself, try not to rush, you're still young, and that might be the right advice. But I also want you to consider that being young and being unknown could be an advantage. Go fast when you need to go fast. Take your mark, and go out there and make your mark."

Pegula made it to the 2025 Adelaide International finals but lost to Madison Keys. She also advanced to the Miami Open finals and Charleston Open finals this year. She emerged victorious at the Charleston Open after beating Sofia Kenin 6-3, 7-5.

Jessica Pegula achieved a historical feat with fellow US players Coco Gauff and Madison Keys in 2025

Pegula at the 2025 French Open - Day Nine - (Source: Getty)

By February this year, the three ace players, Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, and Jessica Pegula, had made waves in the sporting realm. Gauff anchored her team to the win at the United Cup and made it to the Australian Open quarterfinals.

Pegula finished runner-up at the Adelaide International, had third-round exits at the Dubai Open and Australian Open, and advanced to the Qatar Open quarterfinals. On the other hand, Keys claimed her maiden Grand Slam title in Melbourne alongside the Adelaide International win.

Their efforts earned them spots in the top five WTA world rankings, and it was for the first time since 2003, when three US players were in the WTA top five, with the previous instance involving, Serena Williams, Lindsay Davenport and Jennifer Capriati when they were ranked No. 3, No. 4, and No. 5.

Pegula shared the accomplishment in her Instagram story.

"Such a cool stat," she captioned her story.

Pegula has won three WTA 1000 titles in singles and advanced to seven major quarterfinals in her career.

