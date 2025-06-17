PICTURES: Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina & other WTA stars turn up the style at Berlin Open 2025 players' party

Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina, and others turned up the glamour at the 2025 WTA Berlin Tennis Open ahead of their stints in the tournament. Pegula came fresh off the French Open, where she faced a hard defeat by surprise star Lois Boisson.

Pegula, who peaked at No. 3 in the singles rankings, had a third-round exit from the Australian Open but went on to finish on top at the ATX Open. The American player lost to Aryna Sabalenka in the finals of the Miami Open but clinched the Charleston Open title. She followed the win up with a couple of mixed results until taking the final clay court of the season, the French Open.

French player Lois Boisson, who was ranked 361 in her debut Grand Slam tournament, bested Pegula in the fourth round in two sets. Looking past the recent loss, the latter played in the doubles at the WTA Berlin Tennis Open, winning the first round, and will play her opening round in the singles tomorrow.

Before that, she joined the likes of fellow ace players to turn up the glamour at the Players' Party. Pegula donned a simple blank tank with a detailed skirt and accessorized with dainty jewelry, while Elena Rybakina, who will play in the Round of 32 against Qinwen Zheng, posed in a silken blue co-ord set.

Other players like Bianca Andreescu graced the event in a textured black top and multicolored bottoms, and Katerina Siniakova went for an asymmetric black turtle-neck with plain beige trousers. Donna Vekic joined the likes in a white shirt and icy blue bottoms.

Recently engaged couples Daria Kasatkina and Natalia Zabiiako coordinated their outfits, as the former donned a black suit and her fiancé sported a long black shirt with greyish pants.

Jessica Pegula named the players in her close friends list and apologized for not naming the 2025 French Open champion at first

Pegula at the Berlin Tennis Open by Hylo - (Source: Getty)

Jessica Pegula will enter the German Open as the defending champion, receiving a bye into the Round of 16. Ahead of the tournament, she sat in conversation with the team and named the players she shares close camaraderie.

"I'm really close with Madison keys, Jenny Brady, Dez Krawczyk, I would say those are kind of like my closest but all the Americans. Like, honestly, like, Caroline Dolehide, she's great. Ashlyn Krueger, who's sitting behind us right now. Like, really nice. I get along with a lot of people, so..." the World No. 3 said.

She then realized that Coco Gauff was missing from the list and hilariously requested the team not to add that part in the video.

"Oh yeah, Coco, sorry, I forgot her. Don't, don't put that in there, because she's getting mad at me [laughs]."

Jessica Pegula partnered with Gauff in the doubles at the 2022 French Open and reached the finals of the tournament.

