Jessica Pegula is the World No. 3 but still not a part of the recently-formed unofficial Big 3 in women's tennis — Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina. However, the American is happy that the three players have put an end to questions about consistency among women.

The trio holds all four Grand Slam titles — Rybakina (Wimbledon), Swiatek (French Open and US Open), and Sabalenka (Australian Open). In addition, they have clinched the majority of other WTA titles, urging some of the experts and fans to label them the "Big 3" of women's tennis.

On Sunday, May 28, Pegula defeated compatriot Danielle Collins 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of the 2023 French Open. In her post-match press conference, she praised Swiatek, Sabalenka, and Rybakina for their achievements.

"No, I'm not part of it (laughs), but hopefully, one day, I will be. Hopefully this year. They've earned that right. They've been playing really solid tennis. Iga, we already know from last year. Aryna, I felt like broke through in Australia as far as like winning a slam, but I think her results have always been up there. Then Elena at the end of last year as well," she said.

After injuries saw Serena Williams and Venus Williams stop playing regularly a few years ago, women's tennis struggled to produce a top player who would perform consistently until Ashleigh Barty. However, the Australian, to everyone's surprise, retired at the age of 25.

Swiatek dominated the roster in 2022, with Sabalenka and Rybakina joining the party in the second half.

Pegula stated that Swiatek, Sabalenka, and Rybakina have earned the plaudits and hoped to join them in the future.

"I think they've earned that title, and I think it's nice to see three girls dominating," she said. "Hopefully, I can be part of that conversation, but I think either way, it's still great for women's tennis, especially because everyone always talks about inconsistency and all this stuff."

"I just tend to think it's because we have a lot of really great depth. It's nice to see them playing really, really good tennis, and I feel like it's good for the sport as well," she added.

Jessica Pegula to face Camila Giorgi in French Open 2023 R2

Camila Giorgi (L) and Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula and Camila Giorgi will square off against each other for the tenth time on the tour in the second round of the 2023 French Open. The 29-year-old American leads 7-2 in the head-to-head and will enter the match on Wednesday, May 31, as the favorite.

They last played against each other in the second round of the 2023 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, with Pegula winning 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

World No. 37 Giorgi downed France's Alize Cornet 6-3, 6-4 in her opening round at the Paris Major on Sunday.

