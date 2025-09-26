Jessica Pegula has recently shared her impressed reaction to Taylor Fritz's past story shared by John Isner, which highlighted his determination to assist his partner at the 2019 Chengdu Open. After the 2025 US Open, the WTA World No. 7 will be competing at the China Open and Fritz at the Japan Open.In her first round at the 2025 China Open, Pegula will lock horns with former World No. 32, Ajla Tomljanovic and in the women's doubles, she will play with former Ashlyn Krueger.The duo in their first match will face the Chinese team, Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan. Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz has reached the quarterfinal of the Japan Open, where he will compete against Sebastian Korda.Pegula expressed her admirable reaction to Fritz's story, which John Isner shared during their recent podcast episode on the 'Nothing Major Show.' She said: &quot;This is so Fritz coded.&quot;Isner had mentioned: &quot;His passport with his Chinese visa was in Los Angeles. He's got to play a match in 36 hours. What he did, he went from Geneva, booked a new flight, Geneva, Paris, right then and there.&quot;He continued: &quot;Then he went Paris, Los Angeles, lands at LAX, gets in an Uber, drives to his house in an Uber, has the Uber wait for him, runs up to his house, gets his right passport with his Chinese visa, goes back to LAX, then flies LAX, Tokyo, Chengdu. Immense respect.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFritz's 2019 Chengdu Open partner, Nicholas Monroe, added: &quot;Haha he landed and 2 hours later played doubles with me and we won the match! Guys a beast! Then the next day he lost to Bublik 6 in the third&quot;To which Fritz replied: &quot;@nicholasmonroe10s nah doubles was the next day I played the singles match right after I landed&quot;Screenshot of Nothing Major Show's Instagram post featuring athletes' comments | Source: IG/nothingmajorshowIn their men's doubles at the 2019 Chengdu Open, Fritz and Monroe reached the semi-final where they lost to Nikola Cacic and Dusan Lajovic.Taylor Fritz wins the 2025 Laver Cup tournament with Team WorldTaylor Fritz at the Laver Cup 2025 - Day 3 - Source: GettyAt the 2025 Laver Cup tournament, which was the eighth edition, Team World lifted its third title with the lineup including Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Francisco Cerundolo and other elite players.Team Europe included World No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz, World No. 3, Alexander Zverev, and Fritz defeated both of them in his singles matches.He also won the doubles match, which he played with Alex Michelsen against Alcaraz and Jakub Mensik. Team World was notably headed by Hall of Famers Andre Agassi and Patrick Rafter.