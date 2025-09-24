Separated by 1300 miles, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner remain focused on each other as US Open aftermath colors Tokyo Open & China Open preparation

The current ATP World No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz, has recently shared his views on Jannik Sinner shifting his mental and tactical preparations before facing him in their future matches. Whereas the Italian star, No. 2, Jannik Sinner, also highlighted learning from his losses against Alcaraz and readying himself for their future face-off.The Spanish star, Carlos Alcaraz, is all set to compete in the 2025 Japan Open and will be facing Argentine player Sebastian Baez in his first match on Thursday, September 25. His on-court rival, Jannik Sinner, will be competing in the 2025 China Open and will lock horns with Croatian player Marin Cilic in his first round on the same day. The duo last faced each other in the 22025 US Open finals earlier this month, where Alcaraz defeated Sinner to clinch his sixth Grand Slam title.The winner of 23 ATP Tour singles titles expressed his views on Sinner changing his strategies before facing him, as he followed the same method of learning and adapting after losing to Sinner in their previous matches.&quot;I know he's going to change something from the last match. It's the same thing that I did when I lost to him. A couple of times I tried to be a better player, next time I'm going to face him. So I expect him to do the same thing. To change a few things, just to be ready. I have to be focused and I have to be ready for those changes,&quot; Alcaraz shared via TNT Sports X post.During Jannik Sinner's 2025 China Open press conference, he shared his thoughts on the US Open final loss and making changes to his approach.&quot;We've been reflecting a lot to that final. We are working on new things. We are changing a lot of small things where I'm thinking of now. The amount of mistakes at the moment is for sure a little bit higher, but I hope that this after recovers in a very positive way, no?&quot; Sinner shared via ASAP Sports.Their head-to-head score currently stands with Alcaraz winning ten and Jannik Sinner winning five matches.Carlos Alcaraz's Team Europe loses the 2025 Laver Cup tournamentCarlos Alcaraz at the Laver Cup 2025 - Day 3—Source: GettyThe 2025 Laver Cup, which was the eighth edition of the tournament, was held from September 19 to 21, 2025, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, US. Team World, captained by Hall of Famers Andre Agassi and Patrick Rafter, won their third title after beating the European side 15-9.Carlos Alcaraz competed with Team Europe, which also included World No. 3 Alexander Zverev and No. 12 Casper Ruud, among other elite players. They lost the 2025 title to Team World, whose lineup had No. 5 Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, and others.In singles, Alcaraz suffered a loss against Fritz but defeated Francisco Cerúndolo. However, Zverev lost both of his singles games for Team Europe, which was guided by Hall of Famer Yannick Noah and Tim Henman.