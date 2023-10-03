Jessica Pegula signs beer cans for fans who recalled her drinking Heineken after US Open 2022 defeat

A fan asked Jessica Pegula to sign a Heineken beer can in Beijing, China, after witnessing the American drinking one at the 2022 US Open.

Pegula suffered a straight-sets defeat at the hands of Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open. The Pole emerged victorious, defeating Pegula 6-3, 7-6(4) at the prestigious Arthur Ashe Stadium in a match that lasted one hour and 51 minutes. The American's quarterfinal run was her best-ever performance at the Flushing Meadows.

Following her defeat, during the post-match press conference, Pegula cracked open a can of Heineken beer. When a reporter inquired about her unconventional choice of beverage, the 29-year-old responded that it provided solace in the wake of defeat.

"It does help ease the loss," Pegula had said with a smile.

Jessica Pegula is currently in Beijing for the 2023 China Open, where a fan asked her to sign a Heineken beer can because they watched her drink the beverage at the US Open.

Jessica Pegula will take on Anna Blinkova in the second round of the China Open 2023

Jessica Pegula at the 2023 Japan Pan Pacific Open

Fourth seed Jessica Pegula will face Anna Blinkova in the second round (Round of 64) of the 2023 China Open.

Pegula advanced directly to the second round of the WTA 1000 event, courtesy of her impressive performance in the Toray Pan Pacific Open held in Tokyo. As the second seed in the tournament, Pegula defeated the likes of Cristina Bucsa with a 6-1, 6-2 and Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 6-0. The wins paved the way for a semifinal match against Maria Sakkari.

Pegula delivered a commanding performance against the Greek, defeating her 6-2, 6-3 to reach the final against Veronika Kudermetova. However, despite her previous success, the American was unable to replicate her winning form and ultimately suffered a 7-5, 6-1 defeat at the hands of the Russian.

Anna Blinkova, meanwhile, entered the China Open following her early exit from the Ningbo Open. She faced Donna Vekic in the first round and was considered the underdog, given the latter's impressive achievements throughout this season.

However, Blinkova made a powerful start to the match, securing the first set by a 6-3 margin. Although Vekic displayed some resistance in the second set, the Russian managed to claim a 7-5 win to secure her place in the second round of the China Open.

Jessica Pegula currently holds a 1-0 advantage in head-to-head matches against Anna Blinkova. In their previous encounter during the first round of the Charleston Open this season, Pegula emerged victorious with a dominant 6-2, 6-0 win.