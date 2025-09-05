Jessica Pegula turns to Honey Deuce & dry humor, Naomi Osaka promises she's not 'sad': How the US Open SF losers are coping

Jessica Pegula and Naomi Osaka have both concluded their notable US Open tournament runs with semifinal losses. The former has shared her coping mechanism with the US Open's signature Honey Deuce drink, and Osaka added that she's positive despite suffering the loss.Pegula, the winner of nine WTA Tour singles titles and seven doubles titles, defeated the former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, Anna Blinkova, and Barbora Krejcikova, among other players, to reach the semifinal stage. The daughter of billionaire Terry Pegula faced the World No. 1 in the semifinal and lost, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.Through her recent X post, Pegula reflected her dry humor while holding the US Open signature drink, Honey Deuce. She added:&quot;When you lost 4 points on serve in the 3rd but you lost the match&quot;To reach the semifinal round, Naomi Osaka surpassed the World No. 3, Coco Gauff, the former World No. 8, Daria Kasatkina, and Hailey Baptiste, among others. At the semifinal stage, she locked horns with the World No. 9, Amanda Anisimova, and lost the game with a score of 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 6-3.Through her Instagram thread post, Osaka mentioned that she wasn't dejected with the loss. She added on Threads:&quot;I genuinely genuinely tried my absolute best. I can’t even be sad or mad, back to the drawing board I guess. I had a great time NY as always ❤️❤️❤️&quot;The semifinal winners, Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova, will fight for the US Open title in the finals at Arthur Ashe Stadium.Jessica Pegula reflects on the intensity of her semifinal match against Aryna SabalenkaJessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka at the 2025 US Open - Day 12 - Source: GettyDuring her press conference on September 5, 2025, Jessica Pegula shared her thoughts on the magnitude of her semifinal match against Sabalenka.&quot;I thought it was really high level. I don’t know how I didn’t break back in the third. I thought I played some really good points to win the first set. She upped her level, started serving a lot better in the second. Then I felt like it was really even in the third, there wasn’t much difference,&quot; Jessica Pegula said.She continued:&quot;We were both serving pretty well. She came up with some ridiculous shots, especially on break points. I didn’t feel like I did much wrong. The level was really high, and we were pushing each other every single game.&quot;The Belarusian star is the winner of 20 WTA Tour-level singles titles and six doubles titles.