Jimmy Connors recently questioned why Dominic Thiem hasn't sought guidance from players who have dealt with similar injury concerns, such as Juan Martin del Potro.

In June 2021, then World No. 5 Thiem suffered a critical wrist injury which sidelined him from the tour for nine months. Upon his return in March 2022, the Austrian had slipped down to No. 50 in the rankings. With a 7-12 win/loss record for the season, he is currently ranked 96th in the world.

Speaking on the latest episode of the "Advantage Connors" podcast, Jimmy Connors' son Brett brought up Dominic Thiem's 33-1 odds to win the 2023 French Open. He suggested that the 29-year-old was battling confidence issues upon his return to the tour after the injury layoff.

"Thiem 33-1. Weird with Thiem right? Two years ago, he was No. 2 or No. 3 in the world. Won the US Open in 2020, had the wrist injury and is just battling confidence," Brett Connors said.

Jimmy Connors supported podcast guest Spencer Segura's assertion that a wrist injury is the most debilitating injury for a tennis player. However, the former World No. 1 raised the question of why Thiem hadn't sought advice from other players who have previously experienced similar injuries.

"I can attest to that, but the end result is, why don’t a lot of these guys who go through that, that are having problems, go to the guys who have been through that?" Connors asked.

He named 2009 US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro as one such player who could offer valuable advice to Dominic Thiem.

Over the course of his injury-riddled career, Del Potro notably suffered injuries to his right wrist in 2009 and 2010. He also dealt with recurring injuries to his left wrist between 2012 and 2015 and then again in 2018.

"One of our favorite guys, Del Potro, he had something about him every time. He went through some bad times and you know he had a wrist injury," Connors said.

"Why wouldn’t you go to somebody who had that problem and had been through it? Why not go to a guy who was the best in the world? He was trying to come back and still be the best in the world," he added.

Dominic Thiem fails to receive wildcard for French Open 2023

Dominic Thiem at the 2023 BMW Open

Dominic Thiem was a notable absentee in the list of the wildcard recipients for the upcoming French Open.

On Monday, May 15, the French Major announced six French players as the wildcard recipients for the tournament. This included Arthur Cazaux, Arthur Fils, Hugo Gaston, Hugo Grenier, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, and Benoit Paire.

Tennis fans took issue with Thiem's exclusion from the list given that the Austrian was a two-time finalist at the Grand Slam. He made the summit clash at Roland Garros in 2018 and 2019, losing to Rafael Nadal on both occasions.

Thiem can still enter the main draw for the tournament if two players withdraw or by competing in the qualifiers.

