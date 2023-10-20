John McEnroe’s daughter Emily recently met with her mother, Hollywood actress Tatum O’Neal.

American tennis legend McEnroe married his first wife, Hollywood actress and Academy Award winner Tatum O’Neal, in 1986. The couple was together for eight years until their divorce in 1994.

They welcomed three children, with the older two being sons. Their first child, Kevin, a reputed author, was born in 1986. The pair welcomed their second son, Sean, an artist, in 1987. Meanwhile, Emily McEnroe, the third and the youngest child of John McEnroe and ex-wife Tatum O’Neal was born in 1991.

Recently, Emily McEnroe spent some time with her mother and shared pictures of their meet up on her Instagram account. She tagged Tatum O’Neal in the story and drew a heart around her name. The 32-year-old also attempted a pout selfie with her mother, saying ‘prune.’

Emily McEnroe on Instagram

Emily is part of the entertainment industry just like her mother Tatum O’Neal, who is known as the youngest-ever actor to win an Oscar. The 32-year-old is known for her stints as an actor, voice actor, and a singer. She made her acting debut in the 2022 film “Futura Days” and also made an appearance in a documentary revolving around her seven-time Grand Slam winning father.

Emily has also partaken in singing gigs with John McEnroe. Earlier this year, the father-daughter duo graced the stage during the tournament in Indian Wells.

"The kids gave me a real reason to keep going" – John McEnroe’s first wife Tatum O'Neal

John McEnroe and Tatum O'Neal with their son in 1987

Following their divorce in 1994, John McEnroe and his ex-wife Tatum O’Neal were initially awarded joint custody of their three children, Kevin, Sean, and Emily. In 1998, however, the former American tennis player acquired sole custody of their children, owing to O’Neal’s heroin addiction.

During a 2020 interview with CBS News, the actress opened up about their marriage and eventual split. She fondly looked back on the happy memories from her marriage to McEnroe and suggested that parting ways wasn’t her best decision.

"I was not myself. I was, at 22, and then the kids gave me a kind of a real reason to keep going and fight. And still, the happiest times of my life were the times that I was married, funny enough. So, sometimes we think we're making the right decision and maybe we aren't. And I have to live with that, too. Well, to leave my marriage," she said.

She then showered high praise on John McEnroe and revealed that she was loved and cared for in the relationship.

"Perhaps not. I was loved, I was cared for. That's it, that's what one wants, isn't it, in a marriage? I've never met anyone who even comes close to my ex-husband,” Tatum O’Neal noted.

Following his split with the actress, McEnroe married American singer and songwriter Patty Smyth in 1997. The couple is still together and share two daughters, Anna and Ava McEnroe, in addition to Symth’s daughter, Ruby, from her previous marriage.

Tatum O’Neal expressed that she is happy for the tennis player.

“He's happier, and I'm happy for him. And that makes me happy," O'Neal said in the CBS News interview.