John McEnroe's daughter Emily spends time with mother Tatum O'Neal; mother-daughter duo all smiles as they pose with pet cat

John McEnroe’s daughter Emily recently spent time with her mother Tatum O'Neal. She shared an adorable highlight of their meet-up on social media.

John McEnroe was married to Tatum O’Neal from 1986-1994. The couple welcomed three children together, sons Kevin and Sean, and daughter Emily, before their separation.

Emily, an actress and a voice artist by profession, often spends time with her parents and give fans a peek into their life on social media. The 32-year-old recently met up with her mother O’Neal, a famed Hollywood actress and the youngest-ever Oscar recipient.

The mother-daughter duo was all smiles as they posed together for a picture with an adorable pet cat, presumably adopted by them. Both Emily McEnroe and Tatum O’Neal are fond of pets, as is evident from the latter's social media updates.

John McEnroe's daughter Emily with her mother Tatum O'Neal on Instagram

Apart from her passion for acting, McEnroe’s daughter, Emily, is also a skilled singer. The 32-year-old frequently shares clips from her musical gigs partnering McEnroe, where he plays the electric guitar.

The father-daughter duo also previously performed as a band at last year’s Indian Wells Open.

"Come on; What are you, chicken?" – John McEnroe on what Tatum O'Neal said to him about having a third child

John McEnroe and Tatum O'Neal pictured with their son Kevin in 1987

John McEnroe and Tatum O’Neal’s first son, Kevin, was born in 1986, the same year as their marriage. A year later, O’Neal gave birth to their second child, son Sean. Their third child, daughter Emily, was born in 1991.

In his book 'You Cannot be Serious,' the seven-time Grand Slam champion revealed an amusing conversation he had with his ex-wife before having Emily. Contrary to O’Neal, McEnroe, who wasn’t retired at the time, hinted that he wasn’t initially sold on the idea of raising a third child.

"One night in the summer of 1990, Tatum said, 'What about a third? Want to go for the girl?' I was back from another tournament. Kevin was four, Sean almost three. I felt as if we were just beginning to get a grip on our lives. 'I don’t know,' I said, hesitantly," McEnroe wrote in his book.

Tatum O’Neal, however, teased the former World No. 1 for being on the fence.

"'Come on. What are you, chicken?'" O'Neal said, as per John McEnroe’s account.

The American suggested that juggling career and family was the reason for his initial hesitation.

"I said, 'Chicken? You’re the one who’s got to go through it, not me. And you’re the one who’s always talking about how difficult it is to have a career. Do you think having another child is going to solve that problem?'"

McEnroe has been vocal about his role as a parent and his wish to be a good father. He has also previously shared the struggles he faced as a parent of six children, which include his three kids with Tatum O'Neal, two daughters with current wife Patty Smyth, and Smyth's daughter from previous marriage.