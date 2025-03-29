Juan Martin del Potro reacts to Novak Djokovic reaching Miami Open final, clicks group photo with Lionel Messi and Serb after SF

Juan Martin del Potro recently reacted to Novak Djokovic reaching the final of the 2025 Miami Open. Del Potro was also seen taking a group photo with Lionel Messi and the Serb after the semifinal match.

Djokovic is seeded fourth at the ATP Masters 1000 hardcourt event in Florida and he began his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. He defeated Rinky Hijikata, lucky loser Camilo Ugo Carabelli, 15th seed Lorenzo Musetti, 24th seed Sebastian Korda, and most recently secured a victory over 14th seed Grigor Dimitrov to advance to the final of the Miami Open.

The former World No.1 is aiming to claim his record-breaking seventh Miami Open title and his 100th tour-level title overall.

After his semifinals match, Novak Djokovic took to social media to share a photo of himself and Dimitrov, expressing that he enjoyed playing the match against the Bulgarian

Djokovic also shared that he was excited about reaching his eighth Miami Open final

"A pleasure to share the court with you as always, @GrigorDimitrov my friend. 🙌 Miami final number 8 here we come 😎 . Idemooo," the Serb posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Reacting to Novak Djokovic's post, Juan Martin del Potro commented:

"I’m your fan 🙌 ," Juan Martin del Potro posted on X.

The Argentine also shared a group picture of himself, Novak Djokovic, and Lionel Messi

Messi along with his family had attended Novak Djokovic's semifinals match against Grigor Dimitrov at the 2025 Miami Open. After the match, the two sporting legends had exchanged signed t-shirts.

"A long time friend" - Novak Djokovic on Juan Martin del Potro attending his match at Miami Open 2025

Novak Djokovic speaking to the press at the 2025 Miami Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Before attending Novak Djokovic's semifinal match against Grigor Dimitrov at the 2025 Miami Open, Juan Martin del Potro was spotted in the Serb's box during his fourth-round match against Lorenzo Musetti.

Following his win over Musetti, during the post match on-court interview, Djokovic expressed that he was thrilled and "starstruck" after having Del Potro attend his match. He said that having the Argentine, who he described as his "long-time friend and rival," in his box as "amazing."

"I was starstruck, you know. I mean, it was amazing to see first DelPo [Juan Martin del Potro], obviously a long time friend and a rival. So happy to have him around and to get his support from the box. It was amazing, it was the first time to have DelPo in the box. I want to thank him really for coming," the Serb said.

Looking ahead, in the final of the 2025 Miami Open, Novak Djokovic will face off against Jakub Mensik. The Czech secured his spot in the championship match by defeating players like Roberto Bautista Agut, Jack Draper, Roman Safiullin, Tomas Machac, Arthur Fils, and Taylor Fritz

Djokovic and Mensik have faced each other only once on the ATP Tour, in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Shanghai Masters, where the former World No.1 emerged victorious with a score of 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-4.

